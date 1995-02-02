Kusal Mendis Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|60
|112
|55
|126
|141
|90
|Innings
|113
|108
|55
|125
|137
|164
|Not Out
|4
|9
|2
|6
|10
|8
|Runs
|3988
|3198
|1270
|3439
|3974
|6075
|High Score
|245
|119
|79
|87
|119
|245
|Average
|36.58
|32.30
|23.96
|28.89
|31.29
|38.94
|Strike Rate
|56.94
|84.76
|133.68
|135.50
|84.71
|59.33
|100S
|9
|2
|0
|0
|3
|15
|50S
|17
|25
|12
|28
|29
|24
|6S
|41
|47
|60
|149
|67
|68
|4S
|484
|318
|100
|296
|387
|724
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|60
|112
|55
|126
|141
|90
|Innings
|9
|2
|0
|1
|3
|18
|overs
|22
|3.2
|0
|0.1
|4.2
|44.2
|Runs
|118
|28
|0
|0
|32
|228
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|bestinning
|1/10
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/18
|1/14
|Average
|118.00
|114.00
|econ
|5.36
|8.40
|7.38
|5.14
|Strike Rate
|132.0
|133.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0