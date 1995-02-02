
  • Kusal Mendis Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Kusal Mendis Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More

Kusal Mendis
NationalitySri Lanka
Role
Born
Age29 years, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches601125512614190
Innings11310855125137164
Not Out4926108
Runs398831981270343939746075
High Score2451197987119245
Average36.5832.3023.9628.8931.2938.94
Strike Rate56.9484.76133.68135.5084.7159.33
100S9200315
50S172512282924
6S4147601496768
4S484318100296387724
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 601125512614190
Innings 9201318
overs 223.200.14.244.2
Runs 118280032228
wickets 100002
bestinning 1/101/10
bestmatch 1/181/14
Average 118.00114.00
econ 5.368.407.385.14
Strike Rate 132.0133.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
