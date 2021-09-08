Umar Gul
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|38 years, 4 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|577
|High Score
|65
|Average
|9.94
|Strike Rate
|47.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|20
|4s
|63
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|457
|High Score
|39
|Average
|9.72
|Strike Rate
|71.18
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|14
|4s
|36
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|27
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|165
|High Score
|32
|Average
|9.16
|Strike Rate
|105.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|10
|4s
|11
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|85
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|548
|High Score
|32
|Average
|8.69
|Strike Rate
|103.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|29
|4s
|37
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|113
|Not Out
|39
|Runs
|827
|High Score
|39
|Average
|11.17
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|165
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|1748
|High Score
|65
|Average
|12.05
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|47
|Innings
|90
|overs
|1599.5
|Runs
|5553
|wickets
|163
|bestinning
|6/135
|bestmatch
|9/164
|Average
|34.06
|econ
|3.47
|Strike Rate
|58.8
|4W
|12
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|130
|Innings
|128
|overs
|1010.4
|Runs
|5253
|wickets
|179
|bestinning
|6/42
|bestmatch
|6/42
|Average
|29.34
|econ
|5.19
|Strike Rate
|33.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|60
|overs
|200.3
|Runs
|1443
|wickets
|85
|bestinning
|5/6
|bestmatch
|5/6
|Average
|16.97
|econ
|7.19
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|4W
|4
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|167
|Innings
|166
|overs
|584.4
|Runs
|4477
|wickets
|222
|bestinning
|6/24
|bestmatch
|6/24
|Average
|20.16
|econ
|7.65
|Strike Rate
|15.8
|4W
|9
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1672.1
|Runs
|8647
|wickets
|286
|bestinning
|6/42
|bestmatch
|6/42
|Average
|30.23
|econ
|5.17
|Strike Rate
|35.0
|4W
|6
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|125
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3689
|Runs
|12232
|wickets
|479
|bestinning
|8/78
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.53
|econ
|3.31
|Strike Rate
|46.2
|4W
|23
|5W
|27
|10W
|3