Umar Gul

Umar Gul
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age38 years, 4 months, 10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches47
Innings67
Not Out9
Runs577
High Score65
Average9.94
Strike Rate47.92
100s0
50s1
6s20
4s63
Matches130
Innings65
Not Out18
Runs457
High Score39
Average9.72
Strike Rate71.18
100s0
50s0
6s14
4s36
Matches60
Innings27
Not Out9
Runs165
High Score32
Average9.16
Strike Rate105.76
100s0
50s0
6s10
4s11
Matches167
Innings85
Not Out22
Runs548
High Score32
Average8.69
Strike Rate103.20
100s0
50s0
6s29
4s37
Matches213
Innings113
Not Out39
Runs827
High Score39
Average11.17
Strike Rate
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches125
Innings165
Not Out20
Runs1748
High Score65
Average12.05
Strike Rate
100s0
50s3
6s0
4s0
Matches47
Innings90
overs1599.5
Runs5553
wickets163
bestinning6/135
bestmatch9/164
Average34.06
econ3.47
Strike Rate58.8
4W12
5W4
10W0
Matches130
Innings128
overs1010.4
Runs5253
wickets179
bestinning6/42
bestmatch6/42
Average29.34
econ5.19
Strike Rate33.8
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches60
Innings60
overs200.3
Runs1443
wickets85
bestinning5/6
bestmatch5/6
Average16.97
econ7.19
Strike Rate14.1
4W4
5W2
10W0
Matches167
Innings166
overs584.4
Runs4477
wickets222
bestinning6/24
bestmatch6/24
Average20.16
econ7.65
Strike Rate15.8
4W9
5W3
10W0
Matches213
Innings0
overs1672.1
Runs8647
wickets286
bestinning6/42
bestmatch6/42
Average30.23
econ5.17
Strike Rate35.0
4W6
5W2
10W0
Matches125
Innings0
overs3689
Runs12232
wickets479
bestinning8/78
bestmatch
Average25.53
econ3.31
Strike Rate46.2
4W23
5W27
10W3
