Usama Mir Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 2 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|95
|48
|18
|Innings
|5
|49
|34
|27
|Not Out
|0
|17
|3
|2
|Runs
|40
|396
|322
|452
|High Score
|20
|39
|42
|77
|Average
|8.00
|12.37
|10.38
|18.08
|Strike Rate
|129.03
|140.92
|102.87
|69.00
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6S
|3
|19
|17
|20
|4S
|2
|36
|23
|39
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|8
|95
|48
|18
|Innings
|8
|91
|48
|29
|overs
|71
|308.4
|374.1
|368.4
|Runs
|386
|2418
|2181
|1411
|wickets
|11
|96
|74
|30
|bestinning
|4/43
|4/19
|5/23
|6/91
|bestmatch
|4/43
|4/19
|5/23
|6/125
|Average
|35.09
|25.18
|29.47
|47.03
|econ
|5.43
|7.83
|5.82
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|38.7
|19.2
|30.3
|73.7
|4W
|1
|3
|4
|1
|5W
|0
|0
|2
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0