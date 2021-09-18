                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hasan Ali

Hasan Ali
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age28 years, 1 month22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches21
Innings32
Not Out5
Runs366
High Score30
Average13.55
Strike Rate75.46
100s0
50s0
6s20
4s32
Matches60
Innings35
Not Out11
Runs363
High Score59
Average15.12
Strike Rate121.40
100s0
50s2
6s24
4s24
Matches49
Innings18
Not Out10
Runs129
High Score23
Average16.12
Strike Rate192.53
100s0
50s0
6s11
4s7
Matches148
Innings65
Not Out27
Runs477
High Score45
Average12.55
Strike Rate157.42
100s0
50s0
6s31
4s31
Matches85
Innings52
Not Out16
Runs579
High Score59
Average16.08
Strike Rate121.63
100s0
50s2
6s39
4s40
Matches65
Innings95
Not Out22
Runs1117
High Score106
Average15.30
Strike Rate73.63
100s1
50s3
6s50
4s112
Matches21
Innings40
overs616
Runs1892
wickets77
bestinning5/27
bestmatch10/114
Average24.57
econ3.07
Strike Rate48.0
4W2
5W6
10W1
Matches60
Innings58
overs480.2
Runs2763
wickets91
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/34
Average30.36
econ5.75
Strike Rate31.6
4W1
5W4
10W0
Matches49
Innings48
overs166.1
Runs1389
wickets60
bestinning4/18
bestmatch4/18
Average23.15
econ8.35
Strike Rate16.6
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches148
Innings146
overs531.5
Runs4199
wickets190
bestinning5/20
bestmatch5/20
Average22.10
econ7.89
Strike Rate16.7
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches85
Innings83
overs684
Runs3817
wickets138
bestinning5/34
bestmatch5/34
Average27.65
econ5.58
Strike Rate29.7
4W5
5W4
10W0
Matches65
Innings114
overs1992.2
Runs6511
wickets274
bestinning8/107
bestmatch11/94
Average23.76
econ3.26
Strike Rate43.6
4W11
5W18
10W4
