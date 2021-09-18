Hasan Ali
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|366
|High Score
|30
|Average
|13.55
|Strike Rate
|75.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|20
|4s
|32
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|363
|High Score
|59
|Average
|15.12
|Strike Rate
|121.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|24
|4s
|24
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|18
|Not Out
|10
|Runs
|129
|High Score
|23
|Average
|16.12
|Strike Rate
|192.53
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|11
|4s
|7
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|65
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|477
|High Score
|45
|Average
|12.55
|Strike Rate
|157.42
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|31
|4s
|31
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|52
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|579
|High Score
|59
|Average
|16.08
|Strike Rate
|121.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|39
|4s
|40
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|95
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|1117
|High Score
|106
|Average
|15.30
|Strike Rate
|73.63
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|50
|4s
|112
|Matches
|21
|Innings
|40
|overs
|616
|Runs
|1892
|wickets
|77
|bestinning
|5/27
|bestmatch
|10/114
|Average
|24.57
|econ
|3.07
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|4W
|2
|5W
|6
|10W
|1
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|58
|overs
|480.2
|Runs
|2763
|wickets
|91
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/34
|Average
|30.36
|econ
|5.75
|Strike Rate
|31.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|49
|Innings
|48
|overs
|166.1
|Runs
|1389
|wickets
|60
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|4/18
|Average
|23.15
|econ
|8.35
|Strike Rate
|16.6
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|146
|overs
|531.5
|Runs
|4199
|wickets
|190
|bestinning
|5/20
|bestmatch
|5/20
|Average
|22.10
|econ
|7.89
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|85
|Innings
|83
|overs
|684
|Runs
|3817
|wickets
|138
|bestinning
|5/34
|bestmatch
|5/34
|Average
|27.65
|econ
|5.58
|Strike Rate
|29.7
|4W
|5
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|114
|overs
|1992.2
|Runs
|6511
|wickets
|274
|bestinning
|8/107
|bestmatch
|11/94
|Average
|23.76
|econ
|3.26
|Strike Rate
|43.6
|4W
|11
|5W
|18
|10W
|4