Peter Moor Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|49
|21
|71
|146
|75
|Innings
|24
|45
|19
|65
|130
|135
|Not Out
|1
|5
|4
|8
|12
|6
|Runs
|609
|827
|364
|1387
|2913
|4234
|High Score
|83
|58
|92
|95
|152
|157
|Average
|26.47
|20.67
|24.26
|24.33
|24.68
|32.82
|Strike Rate
|44.00
|67.51
|127.27
|127.71
|77.10
|60.56
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|50S
|5
|4
|1
|5
|16
|25
|6S
|7
|30
|24
|83
|110
|88
|4S
|64
|48
|22
|97
|214
|474
|Matches
|12
|49
|21
|71
|146
|75
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0