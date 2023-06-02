
|

Peter Moor Career, Biography & More

Peter Moor
NationalityIreland
Role
Born
Age33 years, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1249217114675
Innings24451965130135
Not Out1548126
Runs609827364138729134234
High Score83589295152157
Average26.4720.6724.2624.3324.6832.82
Strike Rate44.0067.51127.27127.7177.1060.56
100S000026
50S54151625
6S730248311088
4S64482297214474
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1249217114675
Innings 000000
overs 000000
Runs 000000
wickets 000000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
