Tarisai Musakanda
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 9 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|134
|High Score
|43
|Average
|14.88
|Strike Rate
|38.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|13
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|308
|High Score
|60
|Average
|20.53
|Strike Rate
|79.58
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|5
|4s
|30
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|12
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|197
|High Score
|43
|Average
|16.41
|Strike Rate
|120.12
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|17
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|666
|High Score
|67
|Average
|25.61
|Strike Rate
|116.02
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|13
|4s
|50
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1416
|High Score
|99
|Average
|22.83
|Strike Rate
|74.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|9
|6s
|11
|4s
|145
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|73
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1952
|High Score
|119
|Average
|27.49
|Strike Rate
|63.58
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|27
|4s
|248
|Matches
|5
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|11
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|10.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|10
|overs
|29
|Runs
|150
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/10
|bestmatch
|2/10
|Average
|50.00
|econ
|5.17
|Strike Rate
|58.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|8
|overs
|45.1
|Runs
|177
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/54
|bestmatch
|2/54
|Average
|59.00
|econ
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|90.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0