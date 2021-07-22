                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tarisai Musakanda

Tarisai Musakanda
NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born
Age27 years, 9 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches5
Innings9
Not Out0
Runs134
High Score43
Average14.88
Strike Rate38.95
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s13
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out1
Runs308
High Score60
Average20.53
Strike Rate79.58
100s0
50s1
6s5
4s30
Matches12
Innings12
Not Out0
Runs197
High Score43
Average16.41
Strike Rate120.12
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s17
Matches34
Innings32
Not Out6
Runs666
High Score67
Average25.61
Strike Rate116.02
100s0
50s2
6s13
4s50
Matches68
Innings67
Not Out5
Runs1416
High Score99
Average22.83
Strike Rate74.40
100s0
50s9
6s11
4s145
Matches40
Innings73
Not Out2
Runs1952
High Score119
Average27.49
Strike Rate63.58
100s2
50s13
6s27
4s248
Matches5
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings1
overs2
Runs11
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches12
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings1
overs1
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ10.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings10
overs29
Runs150
wickets3
bestinning2/10
bestmatch2/10
Average50.00
econ5.17
Strike Rate58.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches40
Innings8
overs45.1
Runs177
wickets3
bestinning2/54
bestmatch2/54
Average59.00
econ3.91
Strike Rate90.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
Find us elsewhere

