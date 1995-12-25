
|

Joylord Gumbie Career, Biography & More

Joylord Gumbie
NationalityZimbabwe
Role
Born
Age28 years, 1 month30 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches784957
Innings774798
Not Out0147
Runs190709862400
High Score7826111168
Average27.1411.6622.9326.37
Strike Rate68.5993.3366.7151.84
100S0014
50S10311
6S1155
4S19491296
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 784957
Innings 0000
overs 0000
Runs 0000
wickets 0000
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W 0000
5W 0000
10w 0000
