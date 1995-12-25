Joylord Gumbie Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 1 month30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|8
|49
|57
|Innings
|7
|7
|47
|98
|Not Out
|0
|1
|4
|7
|Runs
|190
|70
|986
|2400
|High Score
|78
|26
|111
|168
|Average
|27.14
|11.66
|22.93
|26.37
|Strike Rate
|68.59
|93.33
|66.71
|51.84
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|4
|50S
|1
|0
|3
|11
|6S
|1
|1
|5
|5
|4S
|19
|4
|91
|296
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|8
|49
|57
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0