Rahmat Shah Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|97
|30
|154
|21
|Innings
|12
|93
|26
|147
|33
|Not Out
|0
|3
|1
|10
|2
|Runs
|385
|3269
|396
|5148
|1211
|High Score
|102
|114
|61
|149
|144
|Average
|32.08
|36.32
|15.84
|37.57
|39.06
|Strike Rate
|55.31
|70.65
|107.31
|74.82
|46.34
|100S
|1
|5
|0
|9
|3
|50S
|3
|23
|2
|32
|7
|6S
|3
|36
|14
|75
|10
|4S
|53
|283
|25
|437
|150
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|97
|30
|154
|21
|Innings
|3
|28
|14
|64
|21
|overs
|11
|89.3
|30.5
|300
|151.2
|Runs
|43
|520
|230
|1686
|474
|wickets
|1
|15
|10
|57
|16
|bestinning
|1/30
|5/32
|3/25
|5/32
|3/30
|bestmatch
|1/34
|5/32
|3/25
|5/32
|5/94
|Average
|43.00
|34.66
|23.00
|29.57
|29.62
|econ
|3.90
|5.81
|7.45
|5.62
|3.13
|Strike Rate
|66.0
|35.8
|18.5
|31.5
|56.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0