Noor-ul-Haq

Noor-ul-Haq
NationalityAfghanistan
Role
Born
Age29 years, 4 months, 22 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Leg Spin
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs12
High Score12
Average6.00
Strike Rate20.68
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings8
Not Out1
Runs105
High Score32
Average15.00
Strike Rate93.75
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s8
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs286
High Score69
Average22.00
Strike Rate52.47
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s20
Matches16
Innings30
Not Out3
Runs862
High Score116
Average31.92
Strike Rate49.36
100s1
50s5
6s14
4s112
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches8
Innings3
overs5.2
Runs60
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.25
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings6
overs13.5
Runs81
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.85
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches16
Innings17
overs111.5
Runs517
wickets9
bestinning4/105
bestmatch4/105
Average57.44
econ4.62
Strike Rate74.5
4W1
5W0
10W0
