Noor-ul-Haq
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Leg Spin
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|12
|Average
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|20.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|32
|Average
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|93.75
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|8
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|286
|High Score
|69
|Average
|22.00
|Strike Rate
|52.47
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|20
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|30
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|862
|High Score
|116
|Average
|31.92
|Strike Rate
|49.36
|100s
|1
|50s
|5
|6s
|14
|4s
|112
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|3
|overs
|5.2
|Runs
|60
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.25
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13.5
|Runs
|81
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.85
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|17
|overs
|111.5
|Runs
|517
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|4/105
|bestmatch
|4/105
|Average
|57.44
|econ
|4.62
|Strike Rate
|74.5
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0