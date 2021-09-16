
Hashmatullah Shahidi Career, Records, Biography & More

Hashmatullah Shahidi
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age29 years, 3 months, 20 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches6646458524
Innings12644428443
Not Out59212117
Runs375177548128123791610
High Score200973697124200
Average53.5732.2724.0042.7032.5844.72
Strike Rate45.0166.9387.27122.4666.4752.32
100S100016
50S116011184
6S110034156
4S461565133198227
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 6646458524
Innings 22021522
overs 630456.4149.2
Runs 2825014309537
wickets 0002617
bestinning 1/63/392/33
bestmatch 1/63/394/108
Average 7.0051.5031.58
econ 4.668.333.505.453.59
Strike Rate 12.056.652.7
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
