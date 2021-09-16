Hashmatullah Shahidi Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 3 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|6
|64
|6
|45
|85
|24
|Innings
|12
|64
|4
|42
|84
|43
|Not Out
|5
|9
|2
|12
|11
|7
|Runs
|375
|1775
|48
|1281
|2379
|1610
|High Score
|200
|97
|36
|97
|124
|200
|Average
|53.57
|32.27
|24.00
|42.70
|32.58
|44.72
|Strike Rate
|45.01
|66.93
|87.27
|122.46
|66.47
|52.32
|100S
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|50S
|1
|16
|0
|11
|18
|4
|6S
|1
|10
|0
|34
|15
|6
|4S
|46
|156
|5
|133
|198
|227
|Matches
|6
|64
|6
|45
|85
|24
|Innings
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|22
|overs
|6
|3
|0
|4
|56.4
|149.2
|Runs
|28
|25
|0
|14
|309
|537
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|2
|6
|17
|bestinning
|1/6
|3/39
|2/33
|bestmatch
|1/6
|3/39
|4/108
|Average
|7.00
|51.50
|31.58
|econ
|4.66
|8.33
|3.50
|5.45
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|56.6
|52.7
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0