Ibrahim Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|22 years, 2 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|5
|17
|24
|61
|46
|19
|Innings
|10
|17
|24
|55
|45
|33
|Not Out
|0
|2
|4
|11
|7
|3
|Runs
|362
|829
|530
|1445
|1870
|1162
|High Score
|87
|162
|64
|96
|162
|105
|Average
|36.20
|55.26
|26.50
|32.84
|49.21
|38.73
|Strike Rate
|45.99
|83.56
|102.71
|120.51
|80.60
|57.15
|100S
|0
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|50S
|3
|3
|2
|9
|7
|7
|6S
|4
|12
|13
|51
|35
|25
|4S
|42
|82
|41
|116
|180
|128
|Matches
|5
|17
|24
|61
|46
|19
|Innings
|1
|0
|0
|14
|10
|7
|overs
|2
|0
|0
|30.3
|51
|25
|Runs
|13
|0
|0
|266
|274
|74
|wickets
|1
|0
|0
|6
|8
|3
|bestinning
|1/13
|3/42
|2/12
|1/13
|bestmatch
|1/13
|3/42
|2/12
|1/13
|Average
|13.00
|44.33
|34.25
|24.66
|econ
|6.50
|8.72
|5.37
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|30.5
|38.2
|50.0
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0