  Ibrahim Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More

Ibrahim Zadran Career, Records, Biography & More

Ibrahim Zadran
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age22 years, 2 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches51724614619
Innings101724554533
Not Out0241173
Runs362829530144518701162
High Score871626496162105
Average36.2055.2626.5032.8449.2138.73
Strike Rate45.9983.56102.71120.5180.6057.15
100S040072
50S332977
6S41213513525
4S428241116180128
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 51724614619
Innings 10014107
overs 20030.35125
Runs 130026627474
wickets 100683
bestinning 1/133/422/121/13
bestmatch 1/133/422/121/13
Average 13.0044.3334.2524.66
econ 6.508.725.372.96
Strike Rate 12.030.538.250.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
