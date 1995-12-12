                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Imam ul Haq

Imam ul Haq
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age26 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Matches16
Innings31
Not Out3
Runs973
High Score157
Average34.75
Strike Rate44.67
100s2
50s4
6s7
4s103
Matches54
Innings54
Not Out6
Runs2528
High Score151
Average52.66
Strike Rate82.83
100s9
50s14
6s24
4s198
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs21
High Score14
Average10.50
Strike Rate84.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches78
Innings74
Not Out9
Runs2143
High Score94
Average32.96
Strike Rate123.37
100s0
50s20
6s37
4s205
Matches86
Innings86
Not Out6
Runs3650
High Score151
Average45.62
Strike Rate80.11
100s10
50s22
6s28
4s302
Matches59
Innings104
Not Out16
Runs3620
High Score202
Average41.13
Strike Rate44.81
100s9
50s17
6s20
4s382
Matches16
Innings1
overs2
Runs9
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches54
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches78
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings4
overs4.4
Runs35
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.49
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches59
Innings11
overs20
Runs74
wickets1
bestinning1/4
bestmatch1/10
Average74.00
econ3.70
Strike Rate120.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
