Imam ul Haq
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|31
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|973
|High Score
|157
|Average
|34.75
|Strike Rate
|44.67
|100s
|2
|50s
|4
|6s
|7
|4s
|103
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|54
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|2528
|High Score
|151
|Average
|52.66
|Strike Rate
|82.83
|100s
|9
|50s
|14
|6s
|24
|4s
|198
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|14
|Average
|10.50
|Strike Rate
|84.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|74
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2143
|High Score
|94
|Average
|32.96
|Strike Rate
|123.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|20
|6s
|37
|4s
|205
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|86
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|3650
|High Score
|151
|Average
|45.62
|Strike Rate
|80.11
|100s
|10
|50s
|22
|6s
|28
|4s
|302
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|104
|Not Out
|16
|Runs
|3620
|High Score
|202
|Average
|41.13
|Strike Rate
|44.81
|100s
|9
|50s
|17
|6s
|20
|4s
|382
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|9
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|54
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|78
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|4
|overs
|4.4
|Runs
|35
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.49
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|59
|Innings
|11
|overs
|20
|Runs
|74
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/4
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|74.00
|econ
|3.70
|Strike Rate
|120.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0