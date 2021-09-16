                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Alex Hales

Alex Hales
NationalityEngland
RoleBatsman
Born
Age33 years, 7 months, 21 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches11
Innings21
Not Out0
Runs573
High Score94
Average27.28
Strike Rate43.84
100s0
50s5
6s3
4s77
Matches70
Innings67
Not Out3
Runs2419
High Score171
Average37.79
Strike Rate95.72
100s6
50s14
6s50
4s276
Matches60
Innings60
Not Out7
Runs1644
High Score116
Average31.01
Strike Rate136.65
100s1
50s8
6s55
4s175
Matches356
Innings353
Not Out27
Runs10050
High Score116
Average30.82
Strike Rate147.75
100s5
50s63
6s400
4s1115
Matches175
Innings169
Not Out6
Runs6260
High Score187
Average38.40
Strike Rate99.09
100s17
50s32
6s129
4s713
Matches107
Innings182
Not Out6
Runs6655
High Score236
Average37.81
Strike Rate59.06
100s13
50s38
6s38
4s970
Matches11
Innings1
overs3
Runs2
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ0.66
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches70
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches60
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches356
Innings2
overs0.30000000000000004
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ14.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches175
Innings2
overs0.4
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ15.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches107
Innings8
overs51.5
Runs173
wickets3
bestinning2/63
bestmatch2/63
Average57.66
econ3.33
Strike Rate103.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
