Alex Hales
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 7 months, 21 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|573
|High Score
|94
|Average
|27.28
|Strike Rate
|43.84
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|3
|4s
|77
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2419
|High Score
|171
|Average
|37.79
|Strike Rate
|95.72
|100s
|6
|50s
|14
|6s
|50
|4s
|276
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|1644
|High Score
|116
|Average
|31.01
|Strike Rate
|136.65
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|55
|4s
|175
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|353
|Not Out
|27
|Runs
|10050
|High Score
|116
|Average
|30.82
|Strike Rate
|147.75
|100s
|5
|50s
|63
|6s
|400
|4s
|1115
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|169
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|6260
|High Score
|187
|Average
|38.40
|Strike Rate
|99.09
|100s
|17
|50s
|32
|6s
|129
|4s
|713
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|182
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|6655
|High Score
|236
|Average
|37.81
|Strike Rate
|59.06
|100s
|13
|50s
|38
|6s
|38
|4s
|970
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|1
|overs
|3
|Runs
|2
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|0.66
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|70
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|60
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|2
|overs
|0.30000000000000004
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|14.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|175
|Innings
|2
|overs
|0.4
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|15.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|107
|Innings
|8
|overs
|51.5
|Runs
|173
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|2/63
|bestmatch
|2/63
|Average
|57.66
|econ
|3.33
|Strike Rate
|103.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0