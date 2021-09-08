                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Saeed Anwar

Saeed Anwar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age43 years, 8 months, 12 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches40
Innings35
Not Out6
Runs690
High Score73
Average23.79
Strike Rate106.48
100s0
50s3
6s10
4s64
Matches147
Innings141
Not Out17
Runs5348
High Score166
Average43.12
Strike Rate
100s10
50s38
6s0
4s0
Matches205
Innings346
Not Out23
Runs11464
High Score197
Average35.49
Strike Rate
100s27
50s54
6s0
4s0
Matches40
Innings25
overs73
Runs564
wickets12
bestinning3/22
bestmatch3/22
Average47.00
econ7.72
Strike Rate36.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches159
Innings0
overs1080.5
Runs5055
wickets148
bestinning4/34
bestmatch4/34
Average34.15
econ4.67
Strike Rate43.80
4W4
5W0
10W0
Matches226
Innings0
overs1882.3
Runs4751
wickets141
bestinning5/14
bestmatch
Average33.69
econ2.52
Strike Rate80.1
4W0
5W2
10W0
