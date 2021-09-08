Saeed Anwar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|43 years, 8 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|6
|Runs
|690
|High Score
|73
|Average
|23.79
|Strike Rate
|106.48
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|10
|4s
|64
|Matches
|147
|Innings
|141
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|5348
|High Score
|166
|Average
|43.12
|Strike Rate
|100s
|10
|50s
|38
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|205
|Innings
|346
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|11464
|High Score
|197
|Average
|35.49
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|54
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|40
|Innings
|25
|overs
|73
|Runs
|564
|wickets
|12
|bestinning
|3/22
|bestmatch
|3/22
|Average
|47.00
|econ
|7.72
|Strike Rate
|36.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|159
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1080.5
|Runs
|5055
|wickets
|148
|bestinning
|4/34
|bestmatch
|4/34
|Average
|34.15
|econ
|4.67
|Strike Rate
|43.80
|4W
|4
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1882.3
|Runs
|4751
|wickets
|141
|bestinning
|5/14
|bestmatch
|Average
|33.69
|econ
|2.52
|Strike Rate
|80.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0