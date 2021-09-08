                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Faisal Iqbal

Faisal Iqbal
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age40 years, 7 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches26
Innings44
Not Out2
Runs1124
High Score139
Average26.76
Strike Rate44.16
100s1
50s8
6s5
4s136
Matches18
Innings16
Not Out2
Runs314
High Score100
Average22.42
Strike Rate60.50
100s1
50s0
6s4
4s24
Matches56
Innings49
Not Out5
Runs981
High Score60
Average22.29
Strike Rate108.87
100s0
50s2
6s24
4s78
Matches193
Innings175
Not Out33
Runs5979
High Score123
Average42.10
Strike Rate
100s8
50s49
6s0
4s0
Matches224
Innings353
Not Out35
Runs12656
High Score200
Average39.79
Strike Rate
100s28
50s66
6s0
4s0
Matches26
Innings1
overs1
Runs7
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ7.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches18
Innings2
overs3
Runs33
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ11.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches56
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches193
Innings0
overs27
Runs227
wickets1
bestinning1/15
bestmatch1/15
Average227.00
econ8.40
Strike Rate162.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches224
Innings0
overs39
Runs172
wickets2
bestinning1/6
bestmatch
Average86.00
econ4.41
Strike Rate117.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.