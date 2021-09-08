Faisal Iqbal
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 7 months, 25 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|44
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|1124
|High Score
|139
|Average
|26.76
|Strike Rate
|44.16
|100s
|1
|50s
|8
|6s
|5
|4s
|136
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|314
|High Score
|100
|Average
|22.42
|Strike Rate
|60.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|24
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|981
|High Score
|60
|Average
|22.29
|Strike Rate
|108.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|24
|4s
|78
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|175
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|5979
|High Score
|123
|Average
|42.10
|Strike Rate
|100s
|8
|50s
|49
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|224
|Innings
|353
|Not Out
|35
|Runs
|12656
|High Score
|200
|Average
|39.79
|Strike Rate
|100s
|28
|50s
|66
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|7
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|18
|Innings
|2
|overs
|3
|Runs
|33
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|11.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|56
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|193
|Innings
|0
|overs
|27
|Runs
|227
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/15
|bestmatch
|1/15
|Average
|227.00
|econ
|8.40
|Strike Rate
|162.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|224
|Innings
|0
|overs
|39
|Runs
|172
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/6
|bestmatch
|Average
|86.00
|econ
|4.41
|Strike Rate
|117.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0