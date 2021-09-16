                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan
NationalityEngland
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age33 years, 10 months, 20 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches8
Innings11
Not Out1
Runs180
High Score35
Average18.00
Strike Rate56.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s24
Matches34
Innings23
Not Out9
Runs170
High Score38
Average12.14
Strike Rate88.08
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s12
Matches81
Innings49
Not Out21
Runs415
High Score36
Average14.82
Strike Rate135.62
100s0
50s0
6s20
4s30
Matches292
Innings173
Not Out69
Runs1571
High Score73
Average15.10
Strike Rate127.00
100s0
50s1
6s62
4s118
Matches84
Innings56
Not Out15
Runs634
High Score55
Average15.46
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches114
Innings159
Not Out23
Runs3443
High Score166
Average25.31
Strike Rate
100s3
50s15
6s0
4s0
Matches8
Innings16
overs255
Runs752
wickets21
bestinning4/18
bestmatch7/50
Average35.80
econ2.94
Strike Rate72.8
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches34
Innings34
overs269.4
Runs1611
wickets45
bestinning5/29
bestmatch5/29
Average35.80
econ5.97
Strike Rate35.9
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches81
Innings80
overs283.5
Runs2462
wickets90
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average27.35
econ8.67
Strike Rate18.9
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches292
Innings285
overs972
Runs8321
wickets305
bestinning4/6
bestmatch4/6
Average27.28
econ8.56
Strike Rate19.1
4W5
5W0
10W0
Matches84
Innings82
overs633
Runs3633
wickets121
bestinning5/28
bestmatch5/28
Average30.02
econ5.73
Strike Rate31.3
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches114
Innings201
overs3164.2
Runs10730
wickets335
bestinning7/43
bestmatch9/58
Average32.02
econ3.39
Strike Rate56.6
4W11
5W10
10W0
