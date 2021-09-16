Chris Jordan
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 20 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|180
|High Score
|35
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|56.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|24
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|170
|High Score
|38
|Average
|12.14
|Strike Rate
|88.08
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|12
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|49
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|415
|High Score
|36
|Average
|14.82
|Strike Rate
|135.62
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|20
|4s
|30
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|173
|Not Out
|69
|Runs
|1571
|High Score
|73
|Average
|15.10
|Strike Rate
|127.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|62
|4s
|118
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|56
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|634
|High Score
|55
|Average
|15.46
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|159
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|3443
|High Score
|166
|Average
|25.31
|Strike Rate
|100s
|3
|50s
|15
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|8
|Innings
|16
|overs
|255
|Runs
|752
|wickets
|21
|bestinning
|4/18
|bestmatch
|7/50
|Average
|35.80
|econ
|2.94
|Strike Rate
|72.8
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|34
|overs
|269.4
|Runs
|1611
|wickets
|45
|bestinning
|5/29
|bestmatch
|5/29
|Average
|35.80
|econ
|5.97
|Strike Rate
|35.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|81
|Innings
|80
|overs
|283.5
|Runs
|2462
|wickets
|90
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|27.35
|econ
|8.67
|Strike Rate
|18.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|292
|Innings
|285
|overs
|972
|Runs
|8321
|wickets
|305
|bestinning
|4/6
|bestmatch
|4/6
|Average
|27.28
|econ
|8.56
|Strike Rate
|19.1
|4W
|5
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|84
|Innings
|82
|overs
|633
|Runs
|3633
|wickets
|121
|bestinning
|5/28
|bestmatch
|5/28
|Average
|30.02
|econ
|5.73
|Strike Rate
|31.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|114
|Innings
|201
|overs
|3164.2
|Runs
|10730
|wickets
|335
|bestinning
|7/43
|bestmatch
|9/58
|Average
|32.02
|econ
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|56.6
|4W
|11
|5W
|10
|10W
|0