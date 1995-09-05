Saud Shakeel Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|28 years, 5 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|6
|39
|76
|67
|Innings
|13
|5
|37
|69
|112
|Not Out
|3
|1
|5
|13
|17
|Runs
|875
|76
|667
|2489
|5139
|High Score
|208
|56
|70
|134
|208
|Average
|87.50
|19.00
|20.84
|44.44
|54.09
|Strike Rate
|46.02
|71.02
|127.04
|84.08
|50.44
|100S
|2
|0
|0
|4
|17
|50S
|6
|1
|2
|20
|24
|6S
|1
|0
|5
|12
|12
|4S
|103
|7
|77
|232
|589
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|7
|6
|39
|76
|67
|Innings
|1
|3
|10
|47
|58
|overs
|2
|7.5
|20
|214.5
|311.4
|Runs
|30
|37
|186
|1172
|1113
|wickets
|0
|1
|5
|27
|23
|bestinning
|1/14
|1/14
|3/23
|2/7
|bestmatch
|1/14
|1/14
|3/23
|4/19
|Average
|37.00
|37.20
|43.40
|48.39
|econ
|15.00
|4.72
|9.30
|5.45
|3.57
|Strike Rate
|47.0
|24.0
|47.7
|81.3
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0