Zahoor Khan Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|United Arab Emirates
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|34 years, 8 months, 30 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|59
|49
|62
|77
|30
|Innings
|38
|9
|10
|46
|38
|Not Out
|16
|5
|6
|17
|15
|Runs
|149
|11
|11
|165
|73
|High Score
|23
|6
|6
|23
|10
|Average
|6.77
|2.75
|2.75
|5.68
|3.17
|Strike Rate
|57.75
|47.82
|47.82
|54.63
|28.07
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|4S
|11
|1
|1
|14
|6
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|59
|49
|62
|77
|30
|Innings
|59
|49
|62
|77
|55
|overs
|458.2
|177.1
|218.1
|590.4
|923.3
|Runs
|2311
|1211
|1564
|3039
|3030
|wickets
|89
|62
|73
|111
|113
|bestinning
|6/34
|4/16
|4/16
|6/34
|7/86
|bestmatch
|6/34
|4/16
|4/16
|6/34
|12/117
|Average
|25.96
|19.53
|21.42
|27.37
|26.81
|econ
|5.04
|6.83
|7.16
|5.14
|3.28
|Strike Rate
|30.8
|17.1
|17.9
|31.9
|49.0
|4W
|2
|2
|2
|3
|4
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1