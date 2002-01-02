Tadiwanashe Marumani
|Nationality
|Zimbabwe
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|20 years, 7 months, 22 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|55
|High Score
|25
|Average
|9.16
|Strike Rate
|50.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|6
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|159
|High Score
|35
|Average
|12.23
|Strike Rate
|95.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|13
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|652
|High Score
|63
|Average
|23.28
|Strike Rate
|126.60
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|23
|4s
|60
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|615
|High Score
|82
|Average
|24.60
|Strike Rate
|82.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|67
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|389
|High Score
|102
|Average
|19.45
|Strike Rate
|38.13
|100s
|1
|50s
|1
|6s
|10
|4s
|42
|Matches
|6
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|29
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|26
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0