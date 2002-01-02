                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Tadiwanashe Marumani

NationalityZimbabwe
RoleBatsman
Born
Age20 years, 7 months, 22 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches6
Innings6
Not Out0
Runs55
High Score25
Average9.16
Strike Rate50.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s6
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out0
Runs159
High Score35
Average12.23
Strike Rate95.20
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s13
Matches29
Innings29
Not Out1
Runs652
High Score63
Average23.28
Strike Rate126.60
100s0
50s5
6s23
4s60
Matches26
Innings26
Not Out1
Runs615
High Score82
Average24.60
Strike Rate82.43
100s0
50s4
6s14
4s67
Matches13
Innings21
Not Out1
Runs389
High Score102
Average19.45
Strike Rate38.13
100s1
50s1
6s10
4s42
Matches6
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches29
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches26
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
