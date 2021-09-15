Kusal Perera Career, Records, Awards, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 6 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|22
|109
|63
|140
|187
|79
|Innings
|41
|104
|62
|136
|178
|134
|Not Out
|3
|5
|2
|8
|14
|9
|Runs
|1177
|3088
|1660
|3131
|5711
|5073
|High Score
|153
|135
|84
|87
|161
|336
|Average
|30.97
|31.19
|27.66
|24.46
|34.82
|40.58
|Strike Rate
|72.25
|92.51
|130.70
|129.91
|92.90
|80.71
|100S
|2
|6
|0
|0
|11
|13
|50S
|7
|15
|13
|23
|32
|23
|6S
|12
|50
|55
|116
|112
|115
|4S
|151
|337
|152
|286
|606
|561
