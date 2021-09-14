
Heinrich Klaasen Career, Records, Biography & More

Heinrich Klaasen
NationalitySouth Africa
Role
Born
Age32 years, 6 months, 25 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches4414116311285
Innings83837149105135
Not Out067391719
Runs1041323710351236965347
High Score3517481104174292
Average13.0041.3423.6631.9242.0046.09
Strike Rate45.21111.64148.22145.42104.9463.61
100S0302712
50S054201924
6S04132165115105
4S1111958242293640
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 4414116311285
Innings 0215103
overs 05173514.4
Runs 033146820050
wickets 000162
bestinning 1/122/381/12
bestmatch 1/122/381/12
Average 68.0033.3325.00
econ 6.6014.009.715.713.40
Strike Rate 42.035.044.0
4W 000000
5W 000000
10w 000000
