Lungi Ngidi
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 4 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|52
|High Score
|14
|Average
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|34.89
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|62
|High Score
|19
|Average
|12.40
|Strike Rate
|63.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|4
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|7
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|12
|High Score
|4
|Average
|2.40
|Strike Rate
|41.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|19
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.16
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|24
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|108
|High Score
|19
|Average
|12.00
|Strike Rate
|67.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|9
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|35
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|105
|High Score
|15
|Average
|5.25
|Strike Rate
|36.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|14
|Matches
|14
|Innings
|27
|overs
|336.4
|Runs
|998
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|6/39
|bestmatch
|8/102
|Average
|20.79
|econ
|2.96
|Strike Rate
|42.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|37
|overs
|299
|Runs
|1682
|wickets
|62
|bestinning
|6/58
|bestmatch
|6/58
|Average
|27.12
|econ
|5.62
|Strike Rate
|28.9
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|30
|Innings
|30
|overs
|99
|Runs
|845
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|5/39
|bestmatch
|5/39
|Average
|17.24
|econ
|8.53
|Strike Rate
|12.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|92
|Innings
|90
|overs
|297.2
|Runs
|2346
|wickets
|130
|bestinning
|5/39
|bestmatch
|5/39
|Average
|18.04
|econ
|7.89
|Strike Rate
|13.7
|4W
|3
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|65
|Innings
|63
|overs
|495
|Runs
|2711
|wickets
|96
|bestinning
|6/58
|bestmatch
|6/58
|Average
|28.23
|econ
|5.47
|Strike Rate
|30.9
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|49
|overs
|605.5
|Runs
|1885
|wickets
|86
|bestinning
|6/37
|bestmatch
|9/82
|Average
|21.91
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|42.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|6
|10W
|0