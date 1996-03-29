                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 4 months, 26 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches14
Innings21
Not Out8
Runs52
High Score14
Average4.00
Strike Rate34.89
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches38
Innings13
Not Out8
Runs62
High Score19
Average12.40
Strike Rate63.26
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s4
Matches30
Innings7
Not Out2
Runs12
High Score4
Average2.40
Strike Rate41.37
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches92
Innings11
Not Out5
Runs19
High Score4
Average3.16
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches65
Innings24
Not Out15
Runs108
High Score19
Average12.00
Strike Rate67.92
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s9
Matches27
Innings35
Not Out15
Runs105
High Score15
Average5.25
Strike Rate36.45
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s14
Matches14
Innings27
overs336.4
Runs998
wickets48
bestinning6/39
bestmatch8/102
Average20.79
econ2.96
Strike Rate42.0
4W1
5W3
10W0
Matches38
Innings37
overs299
Runs1682
wickets62
bestinning6/58
bestmatch6/58
Average27.12
econ5.62
Strike Rate28.9
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches30
Innings30
overs99
Runs845
wickets49
bestinning5/39
bestmatch5/39
Average17.24
econ8.53
Strike Rate12.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches92
Innings90
overs297.2
Runs2346
wickets130
bestinning5/39
bestmatch5/39
Average18.04
econ7.89
Strike Rate13.7
4W3
5W1
10W0
Matches65
Innings63
overs495
Runs2711
wickets96
bestinning6/58
bestmatch6/58
Average28.23
econ5.47
Strike Rate30.9
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches27
Innings49
overs605.5
Runs1885
wickets86
bestinning6/37
bestmatch9/82
Average21.91
econ3.11
Strike Rate42.2
4W2
5W6
10W0
app-banner

