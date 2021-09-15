                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Dushmantha Chameera

Dushmantha Chameera
NationalitySri Lanka
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 7 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches12
Innings21
Not Out2
Runs104
High Score22
Average5.47
Strike Rate30.40
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s13
Matches42
Innings29
Not Out11
Runs224
High Score29
Average12.44
Strike Rate63.63
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s16
Matches50
Innings25
Not Out11
Runs86
High Score24
Average6.14
Strike Rate90.52
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s8
Matches103
Innings47
Not Out21
Runs188
High Score24
Average7.23
Strike Rate97.91
100s0
50s0
6s7
4s15
Matches82
Innings46
Not Out25
Runs296
High Score29
Average14.09
Strike Rate64.91
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s21
Matches42
Innings47
Not Out14
Runs236
High Score28
Average7.15
Strike Rate36.41
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s33
Matches12
Innings21
overs337
Runs1321
wickets32
bestinning5/47
bestmatch9/115
Average41.28
econ3.91
Strike Rate63.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches42
Innings41
overs291.1
Runs1577
wickets44
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average35.84
econ5.41
Strike Rate39.7
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches50
Innings50
overs178.3
Runs1453
wickets48
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average30.27
econ8.14
Strike Rate22.3
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches103
Innings102
overs360.3
Runs2912
wickets99
bestinning4/17
bestmatch4/17
Average29.41
econ8.07
Strike Rate21.8
4W3
5W0
10W0
Matches82
Innings76
overs523.4
Runs2820
wickets94
bestinning5/16
bestmatch5/16
Average30.00
econ5.38
Strike Rate33.4
4W1
5W2
10W0
Matches42
Innings69
overs886.5
Runs3529
wickets97
bestinning5/42
bestmatch9/115
Average36.38
econ3.97
Strike Rate54.8
4W4
5W3
10W0
