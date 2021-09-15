Dushmantha Chameera
|Nationality
|Sri Lanka
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 7 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|21
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|104
|High Score
|22
|Average
|5.47
|Strike Rate
|30.40
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|13
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|29
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|224
|High Score
|29
|Average
|12.44
|Strike Rate
|63.63
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|16
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|86
|High Score
|24
|Average
|6.14
|Strike Rate
|90.52
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|8
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|21
|Runs
|188
|High Score
|24
|Average
|7.23
|Strike Rate
|97.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|7
|4s
|15
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|46
|Not Out
|25
|Runs
|296
|High Score
|29
|Average
|14.09
|Strike Rate
|64.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|21
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|47
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|236
|High Score
|28
|Average
|7.15
|Strike Rate
|36.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|33
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|21
|overs
|337
|Runs
|1321
|wickets
|32
|bestinning
|5/47
|bestmatch
|9/115
|Average
|41.28
|econ
|3.91
|Strike Rate
|63.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|41
|overs
|291.1
|Runs
|1577
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|35.84
|econ
|5.41
|Strike Rate
|39.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|overs
|178.3
|Runs
|1453
|wickets
|48
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|30.27
|econ
|8.14
|Strike Rate
|22.3
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|102
|overs
|360.3
|Runs
|2912
|wickets
|99
|bestinning
|4/17
|bestmatch
|4/17
|Average
|29.41
|econ
|8.07
|Strike Rate
|21.8
|4W
|3
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|82
|Innings
|76
|overs
|523.4
|Runs
|2820
|wickets
|94
|bestinning
|5/16
|bestmatch
|5/16
|Average
|30.00
|econ
|5.38
|Strike Rate
|33.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|42
|Innings
|69
|overs
|886.5
|Runs
|3529
|wickets
|97
|bestinning
|5/42
|bestmatch
|9/115
|Average
|36.38
|econ
|3.97
|Strike Rate
|54.8
|4W
|4
|5W
|3
|10W
|0