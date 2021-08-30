Ajaz Patel
|Nationality
|New Zealand
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|17
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|91
|High Score
|20
|Average
|9.10
|Strike Rate
|33.95
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|9
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|7
|High Score
|4
|Average
|3.50
|Strike Rate
|50.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|26
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|118
|High Score
|12
|Average
|8.42
|Strike Rate
|96.72
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|7
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|181
|High Score
|45
|Average
|15.08
|Strike Rate
|83.41
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|4
|4s
|19
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|106
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|1043
|High Score
|52
|Average
|13.54
|Strike Rate
|37.46
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|137
|Matches
|12
|Innings
|21
|overs
|415.5
|Runs
|1189
|wickets
|43
|bestinning
|10/119
|bestmatch
|14/225
|Average
|27.65
|econ
|2.85
|Strike Rate
|58.0
|4W
|1
|5W
|3
|10W
|1
|Matches
|7
|Innings
|7
|overs
|26
|Runs
|118
|wickets
|11
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|10.72
|econ
|4.53
|Strike Rate
|14.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|68
|Innings
|67
|overs
|230.1
|Runs
|1781
|wickets
|75
|bestinning
|4/16
|bestmatch
|4/16
|Average
|23.74
|econ
|7.73
|Strike Rate
|18.4
|4W
|1
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|30
|overs
|262.1
|Runs
|1428
|wickets
|33
|bestinning
|3/43
|bestmatch
|3/43
|Average
|43.27
|econ
|5.44
|Strike Rate
|47.6
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|131
|overs
|2811.5
|Runs
|8759
|wickets
|273
|bestinning
|10/119
|bestmatch
|14/225
|Average
|32.08
|econ
|3.11
|Strike Rate
|61.7
|4W
|9
|5W
|19
|10W
|4