Ajaz Patel

Ajaz Patel
NationalityNew Zealand
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 10 months, 3 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches12
Innings17
Not Out7
Runs91
High Score20
Average9.10
Strike Rate33.95
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s9
Matches7
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs7
High Score4
Average3.50
Strike Rate50.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s0
Matches68
Innings26
Not Out12
Runs118
High Score12
Average8.42
Strike Rate96.72
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s7
Matches32
Innings19
Not Out7
Runs181
High Score45
Average15.08
Strike Rate83.41
100s0
50s0
6s4
4s19
Matches74
Innings106
Not Out29
Runs1043
High Score52
Average13.54
Strike Rate37.46
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s137
Matches12
Innings21
overs415.5
Runs1189
wickets43
bestinning10/119
bestmatch14/225
Average27.65
econ2.85
Strike Rate58.0
4W1
5W3
10W1
Matches7
Innings7
overs26
Runs118
wickets11
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average10.72
econ4.53
Strike Rate14.1
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches68
Innings67
overs230.1
Runs1781
wickets75
bestinning4/16
bestmatch4/16
Average23.74
econ7.73
Strike Rate18.4
4W1
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings30
overs262.1
Runs1428
wickets33
bestinning3/43
bestmatch3/43
Average43.27
econ5.44
Strike Rate47.6
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings131
overs2811.5
Runs8759
wickets273
bestinning10/119
bestmatch14/225
Average32.08
econ3.11
Strike Rate61.7
4W9
5W19
10W4
