Kavem Hodge Career, Biography & More

Kavem Hodge
NationalityWest Indies
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age31 years, 3 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches395052
Innings274693
Not Out0144
Runs264812562583
High Score2621123137
Average13.008.0029.9029.02
Strike Rate89.65100.0044.26
100S0024
50S00516
6S0107
4S450287
OverviewODIT20List A1st Class
Matches 395052
Innings 384962
overs 1625350.1703.4
Runs 10321814421901
wickets 245354
bestinning 2/461/14/156/68
bestmatch 2/461/14/157/108
Average 51.5054.5027.2035.20
econ 6.438.724.112.70
Strike Rate 48.037.539.678.1
4W 0022
5W 0001
10w 0000
