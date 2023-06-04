Kavem Hodge Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|West Indies
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|31 years, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|9
|50
|52
|Innings
|2
|7
|46
|93
|Not Out
|0
|1
|4
|4
|Runs
|26
|48
|1256
|2583
|High Score
|26
|21
|123
|137
|Average
|13.00
|8.00
|29.90
|29.02
|Strike Rate
|89.65
|100.00
|44.26
|100S
|0
|0
|2
|4
|50S
|0
|0
|5
|16
|6S
|0
|1
|0
|7
|4S
|4
|5
|0
|287
|Overview
|ODI
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|9
|50
|52
|Innings
|3
|8
|49
|62
|overs
|16
|25
|350.1
|703.4
|Runs
|103
|218
|1442
|1901
|wickets
|2
|4
|53
|54
|bestinning
|2/46
|1/1
|4/15
|6/68
|bestmatch
|2/46
|1/1
|4/15
|7/108
|Average
|51.50
|54.50
|27.20
|35.20
|econ
|6.43
|8.72
|4.11
|2.70
|Strike Rate
|48.0
|37.5
|39.6
|78.1
|4W
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0