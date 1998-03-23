Hazratullah Zazai
|Nationality
|Afghanistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 5 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|361
|High Score
|67
|Average
|22.56
|Strike Rate
|88.26
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|17
|4s
|38
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|867
|High Score
|162
|Average
|33.34
|Strike Rate
|144.50
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|55
|4s
|79
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|91
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|2522
|High Score
|162
|Average
|28.65
|Strike Rate
|145.10
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|147
|4s
|254
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|32
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|739
|High Score
|103
|Average
|23.83
|Strike Rate
|99.46
|100s
|1
|50s
|3
|6s
|30
|4s
|87
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|33
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|1246
|High Score
|133
|Average
|38.93
|Strike Rate
|93.12
|100s
|3
|50s
|8
|6s
|44
|4s
|153
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|91
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|19
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/19
|bestmatch
|1/19
|Average
|19.00
|econ
|9.50
|Strike Rate
|12.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|32
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|17
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13.4
|Runs
|68
|wickets
|3
|bestinning
|1/10
|bestmatch
|1/10
|Average
|22.66
|econ
|4.97
|Strike Rate
|27.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0