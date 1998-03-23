                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Hazratullah Zazai

Hazratullah Zazai
NationalityAfghanistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age24 years, 5 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches16
Innings16
Not Out0
Runs361
High Score67
Average22.56
Strike Rate88.26
100s0
50s2
6s17
4s38
Matches28
Innings28
Not Out2
Runs867
High Score162
Average33.34
Strike Rate144.50
100s1
50s3
6s55
4s79
Matches91
Innings91
Not Out3
Runs2522
High Score162
Average28.65
Strike Rate145.10
100s2
50s13
6s147
4s254
Matches32
Innings32
Not Out1
Runs739
High Score103
Average23.83
Strike Rate99.46
100s1
50s3
6s30
4s87
Matches17
Innings33
Not Out1
Runs1246
High Score133
Average38.93
Strike Rate93.12
100s3
50s8
6s44
4s153
Matches16
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches91
Innings1
overs2
Runs19
wickets1
bestinning1/19
bestmatch1/19
Average19.00
econ9.50
Strike Rate12.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches32
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches17
Innings6
overs13.4
Runs68
wickets3
bestinning1/10
bestmatch1/10
Average22.66
econ4.97
Strike Rate27.3
4W0
5W0
10W0
