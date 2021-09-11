VVS Laxman
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 9 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|225
|Not Out
|34
|Runs
|8781
|High Score
|281
|Average
|45.97
|Strike Rate
|49.37
|100s
|17
|50s
|56
|6s
|5
|4s
|1135
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|2338
|High Score
|131
|Average
|30.76
|Strike Rate
|71.23
|100s
|6
|50s
|10
|6s
|4
|4s
|222
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|25
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|491
|High Score
|78
|Average
|22.31
|Strike Rate
|114.71
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|8
|4s
|57
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|166
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|5078
|High Score
|131
|Average
|34.54
|Strike Rate
|100s
|9
|50s
|28
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|267
|Innings
|436
|Not Out
|54
|Runs
|19730
|High Score
|353
|Average
|51.64
|Strike Rate
|100s
|55
|50s
|98
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|134
|Innings
|13
|overs
|54
|Runs
|126
|wickets
|2
|bestinning
|1/2
|bestmatch
|1/2
|Average
|63.00
|econ
|2.33
|Strike Rate
|162.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|86
|Innings
|4
|overs
|7
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.71
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|25
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|173
|Innings
|0
|overs
|116.2
|Runs
|548
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|2/42
|bestmatch
|2/42
|Average
|68.50
|econ
|4.71
|Strike Rate
|87.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|267
|Innings
|0
|overs
|305.5
|Runs
|754
|wickets
|22
|bestinning
|3/11
|bestmatch
|Average
|34.27
|econ
|2.46
|Strike Rate
|83.4
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0