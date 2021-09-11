                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
VVS Laxman

NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 9 months, 23 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches134
Innings225
Not Out34
Runs8781
High Score281
Average45.97
Strike Rate49.37
100s17
50s56
6s5
4s1135
Matches86
Innings83
Not Out7
Runs2338
High Score131
Average30.76
Strike Rate71.23
100s6
50s10
6s4
4s222
Matches25
Innings25
Not Out3
Runs491
High Score78
Average22.31
Strike Rate114.71
100s0
50s3
6s8
4s57
Matches173
Innings166
Not Out19
Runs5078
High Score131
Average34.54
Strike Rate
100s9
50s28
6s0
4s0
Matches267
Innings436
Not Out54
Runs19730
High Score353
Average51.64
Strike Rate
100s55
50s98
6s0
4s0
Matches134
Innings13
overs54
Runs126
wickets2
bestinning1/2
bestmatch1/2
Average63.00
econ2.33
Strike Rate162.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches86
Innings4
overs7
Runs40
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.71
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches25
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches173
Innings0
overs116.2
Runs548
wickets8
bestinning2/42
bestmatch2/42
Average68.50
econ4.71
Strike Rate87.2
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches267
Innings0
overs305.5
Runs754
wickets22
bestinning3/11
bestmatch
Average34.27
econ2.46
Strike Rate83.4
4W0
5W0
10W0
