Shoaib Akhtar
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 11 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|67
|Not Out
|13
|Runs
|544
|High Score
|47
|Average
|10.07
|Strike Rate
|41.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|22
|4s
|53
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|84
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|394
|High Score
|43
|Average
|8.95
|Strike Rate
|73.23
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|12
|4s
|27
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|6
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|21
|High Score
|8
|Average
|7.00
|Strike Rate
|131.25
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|2
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|75
|High Score
|14
|Average
|5.35
|Strike Rate
|98.68
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|4
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|123
|Not Out
|45
|Runs
|877
|High Score
|56
|Average
|11.24
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|186
|Not Out
|50
|Runs
|1670
|High Score
|59
|Average
|12.27
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|46
|Innings
|82
|overs
|1357.1
|Runs
|4574
|wickets
|178
|bestinning
|6/11
|bestmatch
|11/78
|Average
|25.69
|econ
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|45.7
|4W
|10
|5W
|12
|10W
|2
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|162
|overs
|1294
|Runs
|6169
|wickets
|247
|bestinning
|6/16
|bestmatch
|6/16
|Average
|24.97
|econ
|4.76
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|6
|5W
|4
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|53
|Runs
|432
|wickets
|19
|bestinning
|3/38
|bestmatch
|3/38
|Average
|22.73
|econ
|8.15
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|38
|Innings
|38
|overs
|134
|Runs
|978
|wickets
|44
|bestinning
|5/23
|bestmatch
|5/23
|Average
|22.22
|econ
|7.29
|Strike Rate
|18.2
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|221
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1771.1
|Runs
|8522
|wickets
|338
|bestinning
|6/16
|bestmatch
|6/16
|Average
|25.21
|econ
|4.81
|Strike Rate
|31.4
|4W
|13
|5W
|7
|10W
|0
|Matches
|133
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3410
|Runs
|12265
|wickets
|467
|bestinning
|6/11
|bestmatch
|Average
|26.26
|econ
|3.59
|Strike Rate
|43.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|28
|10W
|2