Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar
NationalityPakistan
RoleBowlers
Born
Age47 years, 11 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches46
Innings67
Not Out13
Runs544
High Score47
Average10.07
Strike Rate41.43
100s0
50s0
6s22
4s53
Matches163
Innings84
Not Out40
Runs394
High Score43
Average8.95
Strike Rate73.23
100s0
50s0
6s12
4s27
Matches15
Innings6
Not Out3
Runs21
High Score8
Average7.00
Strike Rate131.25
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s2
Matches38
Innings19
Not Out5
Runs75
High Score14
Average5.35
Strike Rate98.68
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s4
Matches221
Innings123
Not Out45
Runs877
High Score56
Average11.24
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches133
Innings186
Not Out50
Runs1670
High Score59
Average12.27
Strike Rate
100s0
50s1
6s0
4s0
Matches46
Innings82
overs1357.1
Runs4574
wickets178
bestinning6/11
bestmatch11/78
Average25.69
econ3.37
Strike Rate45.7
4W10
5W12
10W2
Matches163
Innings162
overs1294
Runs6169
wickets247
bestinning6/16
bestmatch6/16
Average24.97
econ4.76
Strike Rate31.4
4W6
5W4
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs53
Runs432
wickets19
bestinning3/38
bestmatch3/38
Average22.73
econ8.15
Strike Rate16.7
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches38
Innings38
overs134
Runs978
wickets44
bestinning5/23
bestmatch5/23
Average22.22
econ7.29
Strike Rate18.2
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches221
Innings0
overs1771.1
Runs8522
wickets338
bestinning6/16
bestmatch6/16
Average25.21
econ4.81
Strike Rate31.4
4W13
5W7
10W0
Matches133
Innings0
overs3410
Runs12265
wickets467
bestinning6/11
bestmatch
Average26.26
econ3.59
Strike Rate43.8
4W0
5W28
10W2
