Matthew Hayden
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 9 months, 26 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|184
|Not Out
|14
|Runs
|8625
|High Score
|380
|Average
|50.73
|Strike Rate
|60.10
|100s
|30
|50s
|29
|6s
|82
|4s
|1049
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|155
|Not Out
|15
|Runs
|6133
|High Score
|181
|Average
|43.80
|Strike Rate
|78.96
|100s
|10
|50s
|36
|6s
|87
|4s
|636
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|308
|High Score
|73
|Average
|51.33
|Strike Rate
|143.92
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|13
|4s
|37
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|50
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|1632
|High Score
|93
|Average
|36.26
|Strike Rate
|136.91
|100s
|0
|50s
|13
|6s
|63
|4s
|181
|Matches
|308
|Innings
|299
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|12051
|High Score
|181
|Average
|44.63
|Strike Rate
|100s
|27
|50s
|67
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|515
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|24603
|High Score
|380
|Average
|52.57
|Strike Rate
|100s
|79
|50s
|100
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|103
|Innings
|3
|overs
|9
|Runs
|40
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|4.44
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|161
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|18
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|50
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|308
|Innings
|0
|overs
|56.3
|Runs
|358
|wickets
|10
|bestinning
|2/16
|bestmatch
|2/16
|Average
|35.79
|econ
|6.33
|Strike Rate
|33.90
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|295
|Innings
|0
|overs
|182.5
|Runs
|671
|wickets
|17
|bestinning
|3/10
|bestmatch
|Average
|39.47
|econ
|3.67
|Strike Rate
|64.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0