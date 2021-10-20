                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Matthew Hayden

Matthew Hayden
NationalityAustralia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age50 years, 9 months, 26 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches103
Innings184
Not Out14
Runs8625
High Score380
Average50.73
Strike Rate60.10
100s30
50s29
6s82
4s1049
Matches161
Innings155
Not Out15
Runs6133
High Score181
Average43.80
Strike Rate78.96
100s10
50s36
6s87
4s636
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out3
Runs308
High Score73
Average51.33
Strike Rate143.92
100s0
50s4
6s13
4s37
Matches50
Innings50
Not Out5
Runs1632
High Score93
Average36.26
Strike Rate136.91
100s0
50s13
6s63
4s181
Matches308
Innings299
Not Out29
Runs12051
High Score181
Average44.63
Strike Rate
100s27
50s67
6s0
4s0
Matches295
Innings515
Not Out47
Runs24603
High Score380
Average52.57
Strike Rate
100s79
50s100
6s0
4s0
Matches103
Innings3
overs9
Runs40
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ4.44
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches161
Innings1
overs1
Runs18
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ18.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches50
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches308
Innings0
overs56.3
Runs358
wickets10
bestinning2/16
bestmatch2/16
Average35.79
econ6.33
Strike Rate33.90
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches295
Innings0
overs182.5
Runs671
wickets17
bestinning3/10
bestmatch
Average39.47
econ3.67
Strike Rate64.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
