Sybrand Engelbrecht Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|35 years, 5 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|45
|58
|54
|Innings
|37
|46
|85
|Not Out
|13
|18
|9
|Runs
|568
|1275
|3067
|High Score
|58
|97
|214
|Average
|23.66
|45.53
|40.35
|Strike Rate
|104.79
|78.89
|55.92
|100S
|0
|0
|7
|50S
|2
|10
|10
|6S
|6
|15
|9
|4S
|45
|111
|375
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|45
|58
|54
|Innings
|33
|48
|54
|overs
|86.1
|322.2
|429.2
|Runs
|615
|1647
|1643
|wickets
|31
|41
|37
|bestinning
|4/22
|3/28
|5/74
|bestmatch
|4/22
|3/28
|6/120
|Average
|19.83
|40.17
|44.40
|econ
|7.13
|5.10
|3.82
|Strike Rate
|16.6
|47.1
|69.6
|4W
|1
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0