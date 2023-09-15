
|

Sybrand Engelbrecht Career, Biography & More

Sybrand Engelbrecht
NationalityNetherlands
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age35 years, 5 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches455854
Innings374685
Not Out13189
Runs56812753067
High Score5897214
Average23.6645.5340.35
Strike Rate104.7978.8955.92
100S007
50S21010
6S6159
4S45111375
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 455854
Innings 334854
overs 86.1322.2429.2
Runs 61516471643
wickets 314137
bestinning 4/223/285/74
bestmatch 4/223/286/120
Average 19.8340.1744.40
econ 7.135.103.82
Strike Rate 16.647.169.6
4W 100
5W 001
10w 000
