Lizaad Williams Career, Records, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 4 months, 23 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|1
|9
|62
|59
|76
|Innings
|3
|0
|4
|15
|29
|105
|Not Out
|0
|0
|3
|13
|14
|38
|Runs
|25
|0
|6
|70
|172
|990
|High Score
|13
|0
|2
|17
|20
|83
|Average
|8.33
|6.00
|35.00
|11.46
|14.77
|Strike Rate
|35.21
|50.00
|98.59
|62.77
|46.43
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|4S
|4
|0
|0
|4
|10
|128
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|1
|9
|62
|59
|76
|Innings
|2
|1
|8
|61
|58
|127
|overs
|30.5
|8
|29.4
|205.4
|433.5
|1834.4
|Runs
|105
|62
|269
|1509
|2283
|6465
|wickets
|3
|1
|13
|81
|77
|227
|bestinning
|3/54
|1/62
|3/35
|4/13
|4/74
|7/75
|bestmatch
|3/54
|1/62
|3/35
|4/13
|4/74
|11/106
|Average
|35.00
|62.00
|20.69
|18.62
|29.64
|28.48
|econ
|3.40
|7.75
|9.06
|7.33
|5.26
|3.52
|Strike Rate
|61.6
|48.0
|13.6
|15.2
|33.8
|48.4
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|15
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1