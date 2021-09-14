
Lizaad Williams Career, Records, Biography & More

Lizaad Williams
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age30 years, 4 months, 23 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches219625976
Innings3041529105
Not Out003131438
Runs250670172990
High Score1302172083
Average8.336.0035.0011.4614.77
Strike Rate35.2150.0098.5962.7746.43
100S000000
50S000003
6S000216
4S400410128
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 219625976
Innings 2186158127
overs 30.5829.4205.4433.51834.4
Runs 10562269150922836465
wickets 31138177227
bestinning 3/541/623/354/134/747/75
bestmatch 3/541/623/354/134/7411/106
Average 35.0062.0020.6918.6229.6428.48
econ 3.407.759.067.335.263.52
Strike Rate 61.648.013.615.233.848.4
4W 0002115
5W 000007
10w 000001
