Senuran Muthusamy Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|All Rounder
|Born
|Age
|30 years, 2 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|57
|83
|100
|Innings
|6
|51
|73
|163
|Not Out
|2
|13
|10
|16
|Runs
|105
|908
|2042
|4539
|High Score
|49
|62
|100
|181
|Average
|26.25
|23.89
|32.41
|30.87
|Strike Rate
|32.11
|110.86
|77.11
|42.40
|100S
|0
|0
|1
|8
|50S
|0
|5
|14
|26
|6S
|0
|25
|22
|34
|4S
|10
|69
|163
|547
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|57
|83
|100
|Innings
|4
|50
|75
|142
|overs
|45.3
|137
|525.4
|2099.2
|Runs
|190
|852
|2569
|6402
|wickets
|2
|46
|84
|234
|bestinning
|1/63
|4/12
|4/36
|7/36
|bestmatch
|1/83
|4/12
|4/36
|12/175
|Average
|95.00
|18.52
|30.58
|27.35
|econ
|4.17
|6.21
|4.88
|3.04
|Strike Rate
|136.5
|17.8
|37.5
|53.8
|4W
|0
|2
|4
|10
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|13
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|3