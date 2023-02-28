
|

Senuran Muthusamy Career, Biography & More

Senuran Muthusamy
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleAll Rounder
Born
Age30 years, 2 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches35783100
Innings65173163
Not Out2131016
Runs10590820424539
High Score4962100181
Average26.2523.8932.4130.87
Strike Rate32.11110.8677.1142.40
100S0018
50S051426
6S0252234
4S1069163547
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 35783100
Innings 45075142
overs 45.3137525.42099.2
Runs 19085225696402
wickets 24684234
bestinning 1/634/124/367/36
bestmatch 1/834/124/3612/175
Average 95.0018.5230.5827.35
econ 4.176.214.883.04
Strike Rate 136.517.837.553.8
4W 02410
5W 00013
10w 0003
