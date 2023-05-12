Graham Hume Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Ireland
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|33 years, 3 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|3
|10
|4
|40
|70
|102
|Innings
|6
|4
|2
|23
|48
|134
|Not Out
|1
|3
|1
|8
|17
|33
|Runs
|36
|27
|21
|310
|684
|1782
|High Score
|14
|15
|20
|52
|44
|105
|Average
|7.20
|27.00
|21.00
|20.66
|22.06
|17.64
|Strike Rate
|26.08
|57.44
|116.66
|128.09
|67.72
|42.87
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|13
|11
|16
|4S
|6
|1
|0
|21
|53
|204
