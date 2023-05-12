
|

Graham Hume Career, Biography & More

Graham Hume
NationalityIreland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age33 years, 3 months, 1 day
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches31044070102
Innings6422348134
Not Out13181733
Runs3627213106841782
High Score1415205244105
Average7.2027.0021.0020.6622.0617.64
Strike Rate26.0857.44116.66128.0967.7242.87
100S000001
50S000104
6S002131116
4S6102153204
OverviewTESTODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 31044070102
Innings 31044066181
overs 507315140456.42179.5
Runs 209429142102821045875
wickets 21444963317
bestinning 1/854/603/174/74/187/23
bestmatch 1/854/603/174/74/189/44
Average 104.5030.6435.5020.9733.3918.53
econ 4.185.879.467.344.602.69
Strike Rate 150.031.222.517.143.441.2
4W 0101214
5W 0000014
10w 000000
