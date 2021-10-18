Naved-ul-Hasan
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 5 months, 24 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|15
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|239
|High Score
|42
|Average
|19.91
|Strike Rate
|84.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|5
|4s
|32
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|51
|Not Out
|18
|Runs
|524
|High Score
|33
|Average
|15.87
|Strike Rate
|84.51
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|16
|4s
|38
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|18
|High Score
|17
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|112.50
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|83
|Not Out
|30
|Runs
|1037
|High Score
|95
|Average
|19.56
|Strike Rate
|128.81
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|48
|4s
|73
|Matches
|197
|Innings
|148
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|2481
|High Score
|100
|Average
|22.97
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|224
|Not Out
|22
|Runs
|4431
|High Score
|139
|Average
|21.93
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|12
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|16
|overs
|260.5
|Runs
|1044
|wickets
|18
|bestinning
|3/30
|bestmatch
|5/93
|Average
|58.00
|econ
|4.00
|Strike Rate
|86.9
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|74
|Innings
|72
|overs
|577.4
|Runs
|3221
|wickets
|110
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|29.28
|econ
|5.57
|Strike Rate
|31.5
|4W
|6
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|4
|Innings
|4
|overs
|14.1
|Runs
|101
|wickets
|5
|bestinning
|3/19
|bestmatch
|3/19
|Average
|20.20
|econ
|7.12
|Strike Rate
|17.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|126
|Innings
|125
|overs
|426.5
|Runs
|3060
|wickets
|153
|bestinning
|5/17
|bestmatch
|5/17
|Average
|20.00
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|16.7
|4W
|2
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|197
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1532.3
|Runs
|8080
|wickets
|287
|bestinning
|6/27
|bestmatch
|6/27
|Average
|28.15
|econ
|5.27
|Strike Rate
|32.0
|4W
|10
|5W
|3
|10W
|0
|Matches
|156
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4731.5
|Runs
|15878
|wickets
|655
|bestinning
|7/49
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.24
|econ
|3.35
|Strike Rate
|43.3
|4W
|0
|5W
|34
|10W
|7