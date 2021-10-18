                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Naved-ul-Hasan

Naved-ul-Hasan
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age44 years, 5 months, 24 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
Matches9
Innings15
Not Out3
Runs239
High Score42
Average19.91
Strike Rate84.15
100s0
50s0
6s5
4s32
Matches74
Innings51
Not Out18
Runs524
High Score33
Average15.87
Strike Rate84.51
100s0
50s0
6s16
4s38
Matches4
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs18
High Score17
Average18.00
Strike Rate112.50
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s0
Matches126
Innings83
Not Out30
Runs1037
High Score95
Average19.56
Strike Rate128.81
100s0
50s2
6s48
4s73
Matches197
Innings148
Not Out40
Runs2481
High Score100
Average22.97
Strike Rate
100s1
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches156
Innings224
Not Out22
Runs4431
High Score139
Average21.93
Strike Rate
100s5
50s12
6s0
4s0
Matches9
Innings16
overs260.5
Runs1044
wickets18
bestinning3/30
bestmatch5/93
Average58.00
econ4.00
Strike Rate86.9
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches74
Innings72
overs577.4
Runs3221
wickets110
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average29.28
econ5.57
Strike Rate31.5
4W6
5W1
10W0
Matches4
Innings4
overs14.1
Runs101
wickets5
bestinning3/19
bestmatch3/19
Average20.20
econ7.12
Strike Rate17.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches126
Innings125
overs426.5
Runs3060
wickets153
bestinning5/17
bestmatch5/17
Average20.00
econ7.16
Strike Rate16.7
4W2
5W1
10W0
Matches197
Innings0
overs1532.3
Runs8080
wickets287
bestinning6/27
bestmatch6/27
Average28.15
econ5.27
Strike Rate32.0
4W10
5W3
10W0
Matches156
Innings0
overs4731.5
Runs15878
wickets655
bestinning7/49
bestmatch
Average24.24
econ3.35
Strike Rate43.3
4W0
5W34
10W7
