Adam Gilchrist

Adam Gilchrist
NationalityAustralia
Role
Born
Age50 years, 9 months, 10 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches96
Innings137
Not Out20
Runs5570
High Score204
Average47.60
Strike Rate81.95
100s17
50s26
6s100
4s677
Matches287
Innings279
Not Out11
Runs9619
High Score172
Average35.89
Strike Rate96.94
100s16
50s55
6s149
4s1162
Matches13
Innings13
Not Out1
Runs272
High Score48
Average22.66
Strike Rate141.66
100s0
50s0
6s13
4s27
Matches102
Innings102
Not Out5
Runs2622
High Score109
Average27.03
Strike Rate140.28
100s3
50s13
6s120
4s296
Matches356
Innings343
Not Out19
Runs11326
High Score172
Average34.95
Strike Rate
100s18
50s63
6s0
4s0
Matches190
Innings280
Not Out46
Runs10334
High Score204
Average44.16
Strike Rate
100s30
50s43
6s0
4s0
Matches96
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches287
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches102
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs0
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average0.00
econ
Strike Rate1.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches356
Innings0
overs2
Runs10
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ5.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches190
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
