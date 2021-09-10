Adam Gilchrist
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Born
|Age
|50 years, 9 months, 10 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|137
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|5570
|High Score
|204
|Average
|47.60
|Strike Rate
|81.95
|100s
|17
|50s
|26
|6s
|100
|4s
|677
|Matches
|287
|Innings
|279
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|9619
|High Score
|172
|Average
|35.89
|Strike Rate
|96.94
|100s
|16
|50s
|55
|6s
|149
|4s
|1162
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|272
|High Score
|48
|Average
|22.66
|Strike Rate
|141.66
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|13
|4s
|27
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|102
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|2622
|High Score
|109
|Average
|27.03
|Strike Rate
|140.28
|100s
|3
|50s
|13
|6s
|120
|4s
|296
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|343
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|11326
|High Score
|172
|Average
|34.95
|Strike Rate
|100s
|18
|50s
|63
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|280
|Not Out
|46
|Runs
|10334
|High Score
|204
|Average
|44.16
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|43
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|287
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|102
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|0.00
|econ
|Strike Rate
|1.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|356
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2
|Runs
|10
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|5.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|190
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0