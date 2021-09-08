Yasir Arafat
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 5 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|94
|High Score
|50
|Average
|47.00
|Strike Rate
|46.76
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|9
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|8
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|74
|High Score
|27
|Average
|14.80
|Strike Rate
|67.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|92
|High Score
|17
|Average
|13.14
|Strike Rate
|116.45
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|8
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|136
|Not Out
|49
|Runs
|1210
|High Score
|49
|Average
|13.90
|Strike Rate
|118.86
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|23
|4s
|105
|Matches
|257
|Innings
|185
|Not Out
|52
|Runs
|2922
|High Score
|110
|Average
|21.96
|Strike Rate
|100s
|1
|50s
|10
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|301
|Not Out
|43
|Runs
|7033
|High Score
|170
|Average
|27.25
|Strike Rate
|100s
|5
|50s
|37
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|5
|overs
|104.3
|Runs
|438
|wickets
|9
|bestinning
|5/161
|bestmatch
|7/210
|Average
|48.66
|econ
|4.19
|Strike Rate
|69.60
|4W
|0
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|11
|Innings
|10
|overs
|69
|Runs
|373
|wickets
|4
|bestinning
|1/28
|bestmatch
|1/28
|Average
|93.25
|econ
|5.40
|Strike Rate
|103.50
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|13
|overs
|39.2
|Runs
|316
|wickets
|16
|bestinning
|3/18
|bestmatch
|3/18
|Average
|19.75
|econ
|8.03
|Strike Rate
|14.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|226
|Innings
|224
|overs
|783.4
|Runs
|6345
|wickets
|281
|bestinning
|4/5
|bestmatch
|4/5
|Average
|22.58
|econ
|8.09
|Strike Rate
|16.70
|4W
|10
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|257
|Innings
|0
|overs
|2007.3
|Runs
|10060
|wickets
|404
|bestinning
|6/24
|bestmatch
|6/24
|Average
|24.90
|econ
|5.01
|Strike Rate
|29.80
|4W
|15
|5W
|8
|10W
|0
|Matches
|206
|Innings
|0
|overs
|5545.3
|Runs
|18980
|wickets
|787
|bestinning
|9/35
|bestmatch
|Average
|24.11
|econ
|3.42
|Strike Rate
|42.2
|4W
|0
|5W
|44
|10W
|5