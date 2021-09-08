                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Yasir Arafat

Yasir Arafat
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age40 years, 5 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out1
Runs94
High Score50
Average47.00
Strike Rate46.76
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s9
Matches11
Innings8
Not Out3
Runs74
High Score27
Average14.80
Strike Rate67.27
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches13
Innings11
Not Out4
Runs92
High Score17
Average13.14
Strike Rate116.45
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s8
Matches226
Innings136
Not Out49
Runs1210
High Score49
Average13.90
Strike Rate118.86
100s0
50s0
6s23
4s105
Matches257
Innings185
Not Out52
Runs2922
High Score110
Average21.96
Strike Rate
100s1
50s10
6s0
4s0
Matches206
Innings301
Not Out43
Runs7033
High Score170
Average27.25
Strike Rate
100s5
50s37
6s0
4s0
Matches3
Innings5
overs104.3
Runs438
wickets9
bestinning5/161
bestmatch7/210
Average48.66
econ4.19
Strike Rate69.60
4W0
5W1
10W0
Matches11
Innings10
overs69
Runs373
wickets4
bestinning1/28
bestmatch1/28
Average93.25
econ5.40
Strike Rate103.50
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches13
Innings13
overs39.2
Runs316
wickets16
bestinning3/18
bestmatch3/18
Average19.75
econ8.03
Strike Rate14.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches226
Innings224
overs783.4
Runs6345
wickets281
bestinning4/5
bestmatch4/5
Average22.58
econ8.09
Strike Rate16.70
4W10
5W0
10W0
Matches257
Innings0
overs2007.3
Runs10060
wickets404
bestinning6/24
bestmatch6/24
Average24.90
econ5.01
Strike Rate29.80
4W15
5W8
10W0
Matches206
Innings0
overs5545.3
Runs18980
wickets787
bestinning9/35
bestmatch
Average24.11
econ3.42
Strike Rate42.2
4W0
5W44
10W5
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.