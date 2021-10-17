                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Geraint Jones

Geraint Jones
RoleBatsman
Born
Age46 years, 1 month10 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches34
Innings53
Not Out4
Runs1172
High Score100
Average23.91
Strike Rate54.13
100s1
50s6
6s12
4s155
Matches51
Innings43
Not Out8
Runs862
High Score80
Average24.62
Strike Rate77.17
100s0
50s4
6s14
4s74
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out1
Runs33
High Score19
Average33.00
Strike Rate132.00
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s5
Matches127
Innings100
Not Out19
Runs1529
High Score56
Average18.87
Strike Rate114.70
100s0
50s3
6s44
4s121
Matches213
Innings176
Not Out33
Runs3679
High Score87
Average25.72
Strike Rate82.04
100s0
50s17
6s0
4s0
Matches203
Innings309
Not Out29
Runs9087
High Score178
Average32.45
Strike Rate
100s15
50s50
6s0
4s0
Matches34
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches51
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches2
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches127
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches213
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches203
Innings0
overs4
Runs26
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.