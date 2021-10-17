Geraint Jones
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|46 years, 1 month10 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|53
|Not Out
|4
|Runs
|1172
|High Score
|100
|Average
|23.91
|Strike Rate
|54.13
|100s
|1
|50s
|6
|6s
|12
|4s
|155
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|43
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|862
|High Score
|80
|Average
|24.62
|Strike Rate
|77.17
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|14
|4s
|74
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|33
|High Score
|19
|Average
|33.00
|Strike Rate
|132.00
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|5
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|100
|Not Out
|19
|Runs
|1529
|High Score
|56
|Average
|18.87
|Strike Rate
|114.70
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|44
|4s
|121
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|176
|Not Out
|33
|Runs
|3679
|High Score
|87
|Average
|25.72
|Strike Rate
|82.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|17
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|309
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|9087
|High Score
|178
|Average
|32.45
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|50
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|34
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|51
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|127
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|213
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|203
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4
|Runs
|26
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0