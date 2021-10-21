Ramesh Powar
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|44 years, 3 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|13
|High Score
|7
|Average
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|72.22
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|2
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|163
|High Score
|54
|Average
|11.64
|Strike Rate
|62.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|2
|4s
|12
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|11
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|72
|High Score
|28
|Average
|18.00
|Strike Rate
|102.85
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|7
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|80
|Not Out
|17
|Runs
|1082
|High Score
|80
|Average
|17.17
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|183
|Not Out
|23
|Runs
|4245
|High Score
|131
|Average
|26.53
|Strike Rate
|100s
|7
|50s
|17
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|4
|overs
|42
|Runs
|118
|wickets
|6
|bestinning
|3/33
|bestmatch
|3/36
|Average
|19.66
|econ
|2.80
|Strike Rate
|42.00
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|31
|Innings
|29
|overs
|256
|Runs
|1191
|wickets
|34
|bestinning
|3/24
|bestmatch
|3/24
|Average
|35.02
|econ
|4.65
|Strike Rate
|45.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|28
|Innings
|27
|overs
|75
|Runs
|562
|wickets
|14
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|40.14
|econ
|7.49
|Strike Rate
|32.10
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|113
|Innings
|0
|overs
|926.1
|Runs
|4392
|wickets
|142
|bestinning
|5/53
|bestmatch
|5/53
|Average
|30.92
|econ
|4.74
|Strike Rate
|39.10
|4W
|4
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|148
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4859.4
|Runs
|14719
|wickets
|470
|bestinning
|7/44
|bestmatch
|Average
|31.31
|econ
|3.02
|Strike Rate
|62.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|27
|10W
|4