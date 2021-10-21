                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ramesh Powar

Ramesh Powar
NationalityIndia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age44 years, 3 months, 4 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs13
High Score7
Average6.50
Strike Rate72.22
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s2
Matches31
Innings19
Not Out5
Runs163
High Score54
Average11.64
Strike Rate62.69
100s0
50s1
6s2
4s12
Matches28
Innings11
Not Out7
Runs72
High Score28
Average18.00
Strike Rate102.85
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s7
Matches113
Innings80
Not Out17
Runs1082
High Score80
Average17.17
Strike Rate
100s0
50s4
6s0
4s0
Matches148
Innings183
Not Out23
Runs4245
High Score131
Average26.53
Strike Rate
100s7
50s17
6s0
4s0
Matches2
Innings4
overs42
Runs118
wickets6
bestinning3/33
bestmatch3/36
Average19.66
econ2.80
Strike Rate42.00
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches31
Innings29
overs256
Runs1191
wickets34
bestinning3/24
bestmatch3/24
Average35.02
econ4.65
Strike Rate45.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches28
Innings27
overs75
Runs562
wickets14
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average40.14
econ7.49
Strike Rate32.10
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches113
Innings0
overs926.1
Runs4392
wickets142
bestinning5/53
bestmatch5/53
Average30.92
econ4.74
Strike Rate39.10
4W4
5W1
10W0
Matches148
Innings0
overs4859.4
Runs14719
wickets470
bestinning7/44
bestmatch
Average31.31
econ3.02
Strike Rate62.0
4W0
5W27
10W4
