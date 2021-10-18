                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.









|

















































































left
right

Mohammad Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf
NationalityPakistan
RoleBatsman
Born
Age47 years, 28 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Off Break
Matches90
Innings156
Not Out12
Runs7530
High Score223
Average52.29
Strike Rate52.39
100s24
50s33
6s51
4s957
Matches288
Innings273
Not Out40
Runs9720
High Score141
Average41.71
Strike Rate75.10
100s15
50s64
6s90
4s785
Matches3
Innings3
Not Out0
Runs50
High Score26
Average16.66
Strike Rate116.27
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s5
Matches27
Innings22
Not Out3
Runs368
High Score57
Average19.36
Strike Rate109.19
100s0
50s1
6s8
4s37
Matches338
Innings322
Not Out47
Runs11026
High Score141
Average40.09
Strike Rate
100s15
50s75
6s0
4s0
Matches141
Innings239
Not Out20
Runs10505
High Score223
Average47.96
Strike Rate
100s30
50s51
6s0
4s0
Matches90
Innings1
overs1
Runs3
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches288
Innings2
overs0.2
Runs1
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average1.00
econ3.00
Strike Rate2.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches3
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches27
Innings1
overs0.1
Runs1
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches338
Innings0
overs1.2
Runs13
wickets1
bestinning1/0
bestmatch1/0
Average13.00
econ9.75
Strike Rate8.0
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches141
Innings0
overs3
Runs24
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.00
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Find us elsewhere
facebooktwitterlinkedinyoutubeinstagram
                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
                |    |   ______    __| _/_____  _/  |_   ____      __    ___/____   ____  |  |__      |    |   _/  |_  __| _/ 
                |    |   /____   / __ | __      ___/ __        |    | _/ __ _/ ___ |  |       |    |      __/ __ |  
                |    |  / |  |_> >/ /_/ |  / __ _|  |    ___/       |    |   ___/  ___ |   Y      |    |___ |  | / /_/ |  
                |______/  |   __/ ____ | (____  /|__|   ___  >      |____|  ___  >___  >|___|  /    |_______ |__| ____ |  
                          |__|         /      /            /                   /     /      /             /          /
Developed By Update Tech Ltd.