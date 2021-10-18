Mohammad Yousuf
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|47 years, 28 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|156
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|7530
|High Score
|223
|Average
|52.29
|Strike Rate
|52.39
|100s
|24
|50s
|33
|6s
|51
|4s
|957
|Matches
|288
|Innings
|273
|Not Out
|40
|Runs
|9720
|High Score
|141
|Average
|41.71
|Strike Rate
|75.10
|100s
|15
|50s
|64
|6s
|90
|4s
|785
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|3
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|50
|High Score
|26
|Average
|16.66
|Strike Rate
|116.27
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|5
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|22
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|368
|High Score
|57
|Average
|19.36
|Strike Rate
|109.19
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|8
|4s
|37
|Matches
|338
|Innings
|322
|Not Out
|47
|Runs
|11026
|High Score
|141
|Average
|40.09
|Strike Rate
|100s
|15
|50s
|75
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|239
|Not Out
|20
|Runs
|10505
|High Score
|223
|Average
|47.96
|Strike Rate
|100s
|30
|50s
|51
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|90
|Innings
|1
|overs
|1
|Runs
|3
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|288
|Innings
|2
|overs
|0.2
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|1.00
|econ
|3.00
|Strike Rate
|2.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|3
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|27
|Innings
|1
|overs
|0.1
|Runs
|1
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|338
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1.2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|1
|bestinning
|1/0
|bestmatch
|1/0
|Average
|13.00
|econ
|9.75
|Strike Rate
|8.0
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|141
|Innings
|0
|overs
|3
|Runs
|24
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.00
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0