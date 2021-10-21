                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Sunil Joshi

Sunil Joshi
NationalityIndia
RoleBatsman
Born
Age52 years, 2 months, 18 days
Batting StyleLeft hand Bat
Bowling StyleLeft Arm Orthodox
Matches15
Innings19
Not Out2
Runs352
High Score92
Average20.70
Strike Rate42.20
100s0
50s1
6s4
4s36
Matches69
Innings45
Not Out11
Runs584
High Score61
Average17.17
Strike Rate89.43
100s0
50s1
6s17
4s47
Matches15
Innings9
Not Out5
Runs78
High Score32
Average19.50
Strike Rate90.69
100s0
50s0
6s1
4s4
Matches163
Innings117
Not Out29
Runs1729
High Score64
Average19.64
Strike Rate
100s0
50s5
6s0
4s0
Matches160
Innings221
Not Out29
Runs5129
High Score118
Average26.71
Strike Rate
100s4
50s26
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings26
overs575.1
Runs1470
wickets41
bestinning5/142
bestmatch8/169
Average35.85
econ2.55
Strike Rate84.10
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches69
Innings67
overs564.2
Runs2509
wickets69
bestinning5/6
bestmatch5/6
Average36.36
econ4.44
Strike Rate49.00
4W1
5W1
10W0
Matches15
Innings15
overs47.1
Runs338
wickets13
bestinning2/11
bestmatch2/11
Average26.00
econ7.16
Strike Rate21.70
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches163
Innings0
overs1360.4
Runs5593
wickets192
bestinning5/6
bestmatch5/6
Average29.13
econ4.11
Strike Rate42.50
4W3
5W2
10W0
Matches160
Innings0
overs6375.1
Runs15450
wickets615
bestinning7/29
bestmatch
Average25.12
econ2.42
Strike Rate62.1
4W0
5W31
10W5
