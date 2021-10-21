Sunil Joshi
|Nationality
|India
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|52 years, 2 months, 18 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Left Arm Orthodox
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|19
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|352
|High Score
|92
|Average
|20.70
|Strike Rate
|42.20
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|4
|4s
|36
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|45
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|584
|High Score
|61
|Average
|17.17
|Strike Rate
|89.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|1
|6s
|17
|4s
|47
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|5
|Runs
|78
|High Score
|32
|Average
|19.50
|Strike Rate
|90.69
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|1
|4s
|4
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|117
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|1729
|High Score
|64
|Average
|19.64
|Strike Rate
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|160
|Innings
|221
|Not Out
|29
|Runs
|5129
|High Score
|118
|Average
|26.71
|Strike Rate
|100s
|4
|50s
|26
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|26
|overs
|575.1
|Runs
|1470
|wickets
|41
|bestinning
|5/142
|bestmatch
|8/169
|Average
|35.85
|econ
|2.55
|Strike Rate
|84.10
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|69
|Innings
|67
|overs
|564.2
|Runs
|2509
|wickets
|69
|bestinning
|5/6
|bestmatch
|5/6
|Average
|36.36
|econ
|4.44
|Strike Rate
|49.00
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|15
|overs
|47.1
|Runs
|338
|wickets
|13
|bestinning
|2/11
|bestmatch
|2/11
|Average
|26.00
|econ
|7.16
|Strike Rate
|21.70
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|163
|Innings
|0
|overs
|1360.4
|Runs
|5593
|wickets
|192
|bestinning
|5/6
|bestmatch
|5/6
|Average
|29.13
|econ
|4.11
|Strike Rate
|42.50
|4W
|3
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|160
|Innings
|0
|overs
|6375.1
|Runs
|15450
|wickets
|615
|bestinning
|7/29
|bestmatch
|Average
|25.12
|econ
|2.42
|Strike Rate
|62.1
|4W
|0
|5W
|31
|10W
|5