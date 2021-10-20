                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Ashish Bagai

Ashish Bagai
NationalityCanada
Role
Born
Age40 years, 6 months, 29 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Matches62
Innings60
Not Out8
Runs1964
High Score137
Average37.76
Strike Rate65.57
100s2
50s16
6s8
4s182
Matches9
Innings9
Not Out2
Runs284
High Score67
Average40.57
Strike Rate114.05
100s0
50s2
6s0
4s27
Matches23
Innings23
Not Out3
Runs607
High Score67
Average30.35
Strike Rate97.43
100s0
50s3
6s4
4s44
Matches96
Innings93
Not Out12
Runs2649
High Score137
Average32.70
Strike Rate
100s2
50s20
6s0
4s0
Matches15
Innings28
Not Out2
Runs825
High Score93
Average31.73
Strike Rate53.39
100s0
50s6
6s0
4s0
Matches62
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches9
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches23
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches96
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches15
Innings0
overs4.3
Runs28
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.22
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
