Ashish Bagai
|Nationality
|Canada
|Role
|Born
|Age
|40 years, 6 months, 29 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|60
|Not Out
|8
|Runs
|1964
|High Score
|137
|Average
|37.76
|Strike Rate
|65.57
|100s
|2
|50s
|16
|6s
|8
|4s
|182
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|9
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|284
|High Score
|67
|Average
|40.57
|Strike Rate
|114.05
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|0
|4s
|27
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|23
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|607
|High Score
|67
|Average
|30.35
|Strike Rate
|97.43
|100s
|0
|50s
|3
|6s
|4
|4s
|44
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|93
|Not Out
|12
|Runs
|2649
|High Score
|137
|Average
|32.70
|Strike Rate
|100s
|2
|50s
|20
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|28
|Not Out
|2
|Runs
|825
|High Score
|93
|Average
|31.73
|Strike Rate
|53.39
|100s
|0
|50s
|6
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|62
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|9
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|96
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|15
|Innings
|0
|overs
|4.3
|Runs
|28
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.22
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0