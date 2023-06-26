Vivian Kingma Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|29 years, 4 months, 1 day
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|9
|10
|44
|6
|Innings
|8
|3
|3
|18
|8
|Not Out
|3
|1
|1
|8
|3
|Runs
|12
|5
|5
|45
|10
|High Score
|9
|4
|4
|26
|5
|Average
|2.40
|2.50
|2.50
|4.50
|2.00
|Strike Rate
|36.36
|35.71
|35.71
|49.45
|14.28
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4S
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Matches
|18
|9
|10
|44
|6
|Innings
|18
|9
|10
|43
|11
|overs
|137.2
|30.4
|34.4
|302.2
|158.3
|Runs
|741
|302
|324
|1525
|535
|wickets
|21
|8
|11
|52
|24
|bestinning
|3/21
|2/44
|3/22
|6/39
|4/36
|bestmatch
|3/21
|2/44
|3/22
|6/39
|5/59
|Average
|35.28
|37.75
|29.45
|29.32
|22.29
|econ
|5.39
|9.84
|9.34
|5.04
|3.37
|Strike Rate
|39.2
|23.0
|18.9
|34.8
|39.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0