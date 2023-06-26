
Vivian Kingma Career, Biography & More

Vivian Kingma
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBowlers
Born
Age29 years, 4 months, 1 day
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches18910446
Innings833188
Not Out31183
Runs12554510
High Score944265
Average2.402.502.504.502.00
Strike Rate36.3635.7135.7149.4514.28
100S00000
50S00000
6S10020
4S00030
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 18910446
Innings 189104311
overs 137.230.434.4302.2158.3
Runs 7413023241525535
wickets 218115224
bestinning 3/212/443/226/394/36
bestmatch 3/212/443/226/395/59
Average 35.2837.7529.4529.3222.29
econ 5.399.849.345.043.37
Strike Rate 39.223.018.934.839.6
4W 00013
5W 00010
10w 00000
