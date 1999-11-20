Abdullah Shafique Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Pakistan
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 3 months, 4 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Off Break
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|4
|6
|51
|8
|26
|Innings
|26
|4
|6
|51
|8
|43
|Not Out
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Runs
|1220
|80
|64
|1288
|137
|2346
|High Score
|201
|52
|41
|102
|52
|232
|Average
|50.83
|20.00
|12.80
|26.83
|19.57
|60.15
|Strike Rate
|44.13
|72.07
|120.75
|130.76
|70.25
|50.80
|100S
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|50S
|4
|1
|0
|7
|1
|8
|6S
|18
|3
|3
|39
|4
|32
|4S
|119
|3
|5
|129
|10
|258
|Overview
|TEST
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|14
|4
|6
|51
|8
|26
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0