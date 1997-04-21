Caleb Jewell Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 10 months, 3 days
|Batting Style
|Left hand Bat
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|43
|33
|32
|Innings
|41
|33
|60
|Not Out
|1
|2
|3
|Runs
|859
|928
|1899
|High Score
|70
|126
|140
|Average
|21.47
|29.93
|33.31
|Strike Rate
|127.07
|88.12
|53.58
|100S
|0
|3
|5
|50S
|5
|3
|9
|6S
|22
|9
|10
|4S
|91
|113
|246
|Matches
|43
|33
|32
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|overs
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|wickets
|0
|0
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0