Liam Hatcher Career, Biography & More

Liam Hatcher
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age27 years, 5 months, 7 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches171712
Innings31013
Not Out143
Runs166162
High Score93127
Average8.0010.166.20
Strike Rate88.8878.2035.83
100S000
50S000
6S100
4S169
OverviewT20List A1st Class
Matches 171712
Innings 171719
overs 66.4123304.4
Runs 5528061233
wickets 242735
bestinning 3/256/584/77
bestmatch 3/256/588/169
Average 23.0029.8535.22
econ 8.286.554.04
Strike Rate 16.627.352.2
4W 004
5W 010
10w 000
