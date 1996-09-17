Liam Hatcher Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|27 years, 5 months, 7 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|17
|12
|Innings
|3
|10
|13
|Not Out
|1
|4
|3
|Runs
|16
|61
|62
|High Score
|9
|31
|27
|Average
|8.00
|10.16
|6.20
|Strike Rate
|88.88
|78.20
|35.83
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|1
|0
|0
|4S
|1
|6
|9
|Overview
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|17
|17
|12
|Innings
|17
|17
|19
|overs
|66.4
|123
|304.4
|Runs
|552
|806
|1233
|wickets
|24
|27
|35
|bestinning
|3/25
|6/58
|4/77
|bestmatch
|3/25
|6/58
|8/169
|Average
|23.00
|29.85
|35.22
|econ
|8.28
|6.55
|4.04
|Strike Rate
|16.6
|27.3
|52.2
|4W
|0
|0
|4
|5W
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0