Wes Agar

Wes Agar
NationalityAustralia
RoleBowlers
Born
Age25 years, 6 months, 19 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast
Matches2
Innings2
Not Out0
Runs50
High Score41
Average25.00
Strike Rate119.04
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s4
Matches39
Innings13
Not Out7
Runs46
High Score9
Average7.66
Strike Rate97.87
100s0
50s0
6s0
4s3
Matches22
Innings16
Not Out7
Runs122
High Score41
Average13.55
Strike Rate90.37
100s0
50s0
6s3
4s11
Matches13
Innings20
Not Out9
Runs137
High Score41
Average12.45
Strike Rate54.36
100s0
50s0
6s2
4s16
Matches2
Innings2
overs11
Runs39
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ3.54
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches39
Innings39
overs133.1
Runs1163
wickets49
bestinning4/27
bestmatch4/27
Average23.73
econ8.73
Strike Rate16.3
4W2
5W0
10W0
Matches22
Innings22
overs178.2
Runs1110
wickets29
bestinning5/40
bestmatch5/40
Average38.27
econ6.22
Strike Rate36.8
4W0
5W2
10W0
Matches13
Innings24
overs457
Runs1380
wickets37
bestinning5/53
bestmatch8/121
Average37.29
econ3.01
Strike Rate74.1
4W1
5W1
10W0
