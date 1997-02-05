Wes Agar
|Nationality
|Australia
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|25 years, 6 months, 19 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|Not Out
|0
|Runs
|50
|High Score
|41
|Average
|25.00
|Strike Rate
|119.04
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|4
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|13
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|46
|High Score
|9
|Average
|7.66
|Strike Rate
|97.87
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|0
|4s
|3
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|16
|Not Out
|7
|Runs
|122
|High Score
|41
|Average
|13.55
|Strike Rate
|90.37
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|3
|4s
|11
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|20
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|137
|High Score
|41
|Average
|12.45
|Strike Rate
|54.36
|100s
|0
|50s
|0
|6s
|2
|4s
|16
|Matches
|2
|Innings
|2
|overs
|11
|Runs
|39
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|3.54
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|39
|overs
|133.1
|Runs
|1163
|wickets
|49
|bestinning
|4/27
|bestmatch
|4/27
|Average
|23.73
|econ
|8.73
|Strike Rate
|16.3
|4W
|2
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|22
|Innings
|22
|overs
|178.2
|Runs
|1110
|wickets
|29
|bestinning
|5/40
|bestmatch
|5/40
|Average
|38.27
|econ
|6.22
|Strike Rate
|36.8
|4W
|0
|5W
|2
|10W
|0
|Matches
|13
|Innings
|24
|overs
|457
|Runs
|1380
|wickets
|37
|bestinning
|5/53
|bestmatch
|8/121
|Average
|37.29
|econ
|3.01
|Strike Rate
|74.1
|4W
|1
|5W
|1
|10W
|0