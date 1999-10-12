Hasan Mahmud profile stats, biography, news and photos
|Nationality
|Bangladesh
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|24 years, 4 months, 12 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|17
|53
|48
|15
|Innings
|11
|6
|16
|25
|20
|Not Out
|4
|4
|12
|13
|10
|Runs
|30
|7
|26
|89
|94
|High Score
|10
|3
|15
|18
|19
|Average
|4.28
|3.50
|6.50
|7.41
|9.40
|Strike Rate
|44.77
|46.66
|63.41
|58.94
|36.43
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4S
|4
|0
|3
|11
|11
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|18
|17
|53
|48
|15
|Innings
|15
|17
|53
|47
|26
|overs
|116.3
|59
|186
|389.3
|419.2
|Runs
|671
|445
|1482
|2058
|1325
|wickets
|24
|18
|56
|55
|44
|bestinning
|5/32
|3/47
|4/32
|5/32
|4/21
|bestmatch
|5/32
|3/47
|4/32
|5/32
|7/70
|Average
|27.95
|24.72
|26.46
|37.41
|30.11
|econ
|5.75
|7.54
|7.96
|5.28
|3.15
|Strike Rate
|29.1
|19.6
|19.9
|42.4
|57.1
|4W
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0