
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.









|

  • Home
  • Players
  • Hasan Mahmud profile stats, biography, news and photos

Hasan Mahmud profile stats, biography, news and photos

Hasan Mahmud
NationalityBangladesh
RoleBowlers
Born
Age24 years, 4 months, 12 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1817534815
Innings116162520
Not Out44121310
Runs307268994
High Score103151819
Average4.283.506.507.419.40
Strike Rate44.7746.6663.4158.9436.43
100S00000
50S00000
6S00012
4S4031111
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1817534815
Innings 1517534726
overs 116.359186389.3419.2
Runs 671445148220581325
wickets 2418565544
bestinning 5/323/474/325/324/21
bestmatch 5/323/474/325/327/70
Average 27.9524.7226.4637.4130.11
econ 5.757.547.965.283.15
Strike Rate 29.119.619.942.457.1
4W 00103
5W 10010
10w 00000
app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.