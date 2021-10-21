Alexei Kervezee
|Nationality
|Netherlands
|Role
|Batsman
|Born
|Age
|32 years, 11 months, 13 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|36
|Not Out
|3
|Runs
|924
|High Score
|92
|Average
|28.00
|Strike Rate
|73.15
|100s
|0
|50s
|4
|6s
|10
|4s
|95
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|10
|Not Out
|1
|Runs
|289
|High Score
|58
|Average
|32.11
|Strike Rate
|110.30
|100s
|0
|50s
|2
|6s
|6
|4s
|19
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|81
|Not Out
|11
|Runs
|1356
|High Score
|58
|Average
|19.37
|Strike Rate
|111.88
|100s
|0
|50s
|5
|6s
|25
|4s
|109
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|97
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|2632
|High Score
|121
|Average
|29.90
|Strike Rate
|79.70
|100s
|2
|50s
|13
|6s
|24
|4s
|266
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|164
|Not Out
|9
|Runs
|4621
|High Score
|155
|Average
|29.81
|Strike Rate
|100s
|6
|50s
|27
|6s
|0
|4s
|0
|Matches
|39
|Innings
|2
|overs
|4
|Runs
|34
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|10
|Innings
|0
|overs
|Runs
|0
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|87
|Innings
|1
|overs
|2
|Runs
|13
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|6.50
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|104
|Innings
|6
|overs
|13
|Runs
|109
|wickets
|0
|bestinning
|bestmatch
|Average
|econ
|8.38
|Strike Rate
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0
|Matches
|97
|Innings
|0
|overs
|106
|Runs
|378
|wickets
|8
|bestinning
|3/72
|bestmatch
|3/72
|Average
|47.25
|econ
|3.56
|Strike Rate
|79.5
|4W
|0
|5W
|0
|10W
|0