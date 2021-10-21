                ____ ___             .___         __               ___________             .__         .____      __      .___ 
Alexei Kervezee

Alexei Kervezee
NationalityNetherlands
RoleBatsman
Born
Age32 years, 11 months, 13 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium
Matches39
Innings36
Not Out3
Runs924
High Score92
Average28.00
Strike Rate73.15
100s0
50s4
6s10
4s95
Matches10
Innings10
Not Out1
Runs289
High Score58
Average32.11
Strike Rate110.30
100s0
50s2
6s6
4s19
Matches87
Innings81
Not Out11
Runs1356
High Score58
Average19.37
Strike Rate111.88
100s0
50s5
6s25
4s109
Matches104
Innings97
Not Out9
Runs2632
High Score121
Average29.90
Strike Rate79.70
100s2
50s13
6s24
4s266
Matches97
Innings164
Not Out9
Runs4621
High Score155
Average29.81
Strike Rate
100s6
50s27
6s0
4s0
Matches39
Innings2
overs4
Runs34
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches10
Innings0
overs
Runs0
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches87
Innings1
overs2
Runs13
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ6.50
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches104
Innings6
overs13
Runs109
wickets0
bestinning
bestmatch
Average
econ8.38
Strike Rate
4W0
5W0
10W0
Matches97
Innings0
overs106
Runs378
wickets8
bestinning3/72
bestmatch3/72
Average47.25
econ3.56
Strike Rate79.5
4W0
5W0
10W0
app-banner

