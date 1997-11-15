
|

Josh Tongue Career, Biography & More

Josh Tongue
NationalityEngland
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 3 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Fast Medium
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches2151550
Innings23864
Not Out02316
Runs20499632
High Score1923445
Average10.004.0019.8013.16
Strike Rate66.66100.00103.1246.26
100S0000
50S0000
6S0020
4S10782
OverviewTESTT20List A1st Class
Matches 2151550
Innings 4151587
overs 7641.4105.11326.4
Runs 2573977284506
wickets 101516177
bestinning 5/663/322/356/97
bestmatch 5/1063/322/359/98
Average 25.7026.4645.5025.45
econ 3.389.526.923.39
Strike Rate 45.616.639.444.9
4W 0007
5W 1009
10w 0000
