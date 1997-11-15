Josh Tongue Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|England
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 3 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Fast Medium
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|15
|15
|50
|Innings
|2
|3
|8
|64
|Not Out
|0
|2
|3
|16
|Runs
|20
|4
|99
|632
|High Score
|19
|2
|34
|45
|Average
|10.00
|4.00
|19.80
|13.16
|Strike Rate
|66.66
|100.00
|103.12
|46.26
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4S
|1
|0
|7
|82
|Overview
|TEST
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|2
|15
|15
|50
|Innings
|4
|15
|15
|87
|overs
|76
|41.4
|105.1
|1326.4
|Runs
|257
|397
|728
|4506
|wickets
|10
|15
|16
|177
|bestinning
|5/66
|3/32
|2/35
|6/97
|bestmatch
|5/106
|3/32
|2/35
|9/98
|Average
|25.70
|26.46
|45.50
|25.45
|econ
|3.38
|9.52
|6.92
|3.39
|Strike Rate
|45.6
|16.6
|39.4
|44.9
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|7
|5W
|1
|0
|0
|9
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0