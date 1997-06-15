Ryan Klein Career, Biography & More
|Nationality
|South Africa
|Role
|Bowlers
|Born
|Age
|26 years, 8 months, 9 days
|Batting Style
|Right Hand Bat
|Bowling Style
|Right Arm Medium Fast
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|2
|2
|21
|7
|Innings
|8
|1
|1
|14
|7
|Not Out
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|Runs
|35
|11
|11
|116
|23
|High Score
|8
|11
|11
|31
|8
|Average
|5.83
|11.00
|11.00
|11.60
|3.83
|Strike Rate
|53.84
|183.33
|183.33
|67.44
|23.46
|100S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50S
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6S
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4S
|1
|2
|2
|9
|2
|Overview
|ODI
|T20I
|T20
|List A
|1st Class
|Matches
|12
|2
|2
|21
|7
|Innings
|12
|2
|2
|21
|10
|overs
|95.3
|4
|4
|153.3
|143.1
|Runs
|480
|45
|45
|767
|320
|wickets
|12
|1
|1
|19
|28
|bestinning
|2/31
|1/18
|1/18
|2/15
|5/60
|bestmatch
|2/31
|1/18
|1/18
|2/15
|7/63
|Average
|40.00
|45.00
|45.00
|40.36
|11.42
|econ
|5.02
|11.25
|11.25
|4.99
|2.23
|Strike Rate
|47.7
|24.0
|24.0
|48.4
|30.6
|4W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5W
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0