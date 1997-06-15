
|

Ryan Klein Career, Biography & More

Ryan Klein
NationalitySouth Africa
RoleBowlers
Born
Age26 years, 8 months, 9 days
Batting StyleRight Hand Bat
Bowling StyleRight Arm Medium Fast
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches1222217
Innings811147
Not Out20041
Runs35111111623
High Score81111318
Average5.8311.0011.0011.603.83
Strike Rate53.84183.33183.3367.4423.46
100S00000
50S00000
6S00010
4S12292
OverviewODIT20IT20List A1st Class
Matches 1222217
Innings 12222110
overs 95.344153.3143.1
Runs 4804545767320
wickets 12111928
bestinning 2/311/181/182/155/60
bestmatch 2/311/181/182/157/63
Average 40.0045.0045.0040.3611.42
econ 5.0211.2511.254.992.23
Strike Rate 47.724.024.048.430.6
4W 00003
5W 00001
10w 00000
